HEKA, Which Launches the World's First AI Mattress in 2018, That Improving Sleep Quality Through Autonomously Adapting to Individual Body Shapes and Postures in Real Time, is Planning to Release More New Technologies

HEKA, Which Launches the World's First AI Mattress in 2018, That Improving Sleep Quality Through Autonomously Adapting to Individual Body Shapes and Postures in Real Time, is Planning to Release More New Technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, HEKA released the world's first AI mattress, which brings to life the fantasy of furniture adapting to body movement depicted in sci-fi movies. The mattress can autonomously recognize and adapt itself to individual body shapes and postures in real time to offer the best support and comfort.

These high-end customized orders have been successfully delivered and the products are all well received, which helps HEKA gain more great reputation. (PRNewswire)

HEKA AI Mattress, which is embedded with an AI autonomous adaptation module AI TRACKBOT, could analyze the user's body pressure distribution data in real time, recognize body shapes and sleep positions, and calculate the optimal pressure distribution for sleep positions based on Sleep Medicine Database. The mattress will then autonomously adjust its height and firmness for each sleep position, which keeps the body properly aligned and properly supported during sleep.

The revolutionary breakthrough in functionality and sleep experience of HEKA AI Mattress is mainly attributed to the AI TRACKBOT, which was developed by iFutureLab, an institution mainly engaged in the research and development of AI medical treatments, AIoT, sleep medicine and high precision sensing systems, and it is HEKA who apply this technology to the mattress industry cooperating with iFutureLab.

As a company providing high-end customized furniture for its members, HEKA aims to bring greater mattress products and better sleep quality to users through the application of AI technologies.

At the conference, HEKA announced that they have already received orders from members of royal families, founders and chairmen of Fortune Global 500 and multinational companies. By now, these high-end customized orders have been successfully delivered and the products are all well received, which helps HEKA gain more great reputation.

Besides, HEKA signed and announced a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with iFutureLab Sleep Medicine Center (SMC), becoming a global marketing partner for the AI TRACKBOT project. iFutureLab SMC will provide sustained technical support to HEKA in the following cooperation. According to sources, HEKA is planning to release more new technologies and products in the near future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HEKA Inc.