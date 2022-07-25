WINDSOR COMMUNITIES ACHIEVES #1 CUSTOMER SERVICE HONORS BY KINGSLEY AND TOP 3 SPOT IN J. TURNER RESEARCH ORA POWER RANKING

Prestigious Industry Organizations Recognize Windsor with Leading Rankings

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Communities achieved leading national honors for customer service, ranking first in the Kingsley Excellence Award Program and among the top three multifamily managers in the nation for online reputation in the 2022 Division I ORA® Power Ranking by J. Turner Research.

Windsor Communities ranked number one in both Overall Customer Service and Maintenance in 2021 by Kingsley, a national surveying system that measures tenant, resident, employee, and client experience. The award was given by Grace Hill – the industry's top online talent training platform provider – to Windsor for exceeding the Kingsley Index in resident Overall Satisfaction. Windsor was named a top performer in five Kingsley categories for 2021, with an Overall Satisfaction Score that outperformed the multifamily industry by 8.4 percent. Additionally, 102 communities earned the Kingsley Excellence Award for exceeding standards for overall satisfaction.

Windsor also debuted at the #3 spot on J. Turner Research's annual Division I Ranking of the top managers in the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 list based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) Score. ORA's ranking is the multifamily industry standard of measuring a property/company's online reputation. In the last year, Windsor has increased each property score by an average of 0.89 points, four times the national average, while also increasing its overall portfolio size by more than 4,000 units. Additionally, 31 Windsor communities ranked among the Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking – an annual ranking of the top properties based on their online reputation – as compared to only having 9 properties in the 2020 Elite 1% ranking, marking a 244% increase.

"At Windsor Communities, we believe that home is more than where you live," said Tom Sloan, President, Windsor Property Management. "We take the feedback that we get from residents very seriously and work tirelessly to provide them with experiences that go above and beyond. To be among the top of this prestigious list because of their feedback illustrates that we are fulfilling our mission of creating communities where people feel truly cared for."

"Windsor's ranking among the top three multifamily companies with the most stellar reputation reflects the company's unwavering focus on satisfying the needs of their residents. Windsor associates regularly go above and beyond to address customer feedback, and the results speak for themselves. Considering that the company has significantly improved its ORA scores while also expanding its portfolio, makes the achievement even more impressive." commented Joseph Batdorf, president of J Turner Research.

About GID/Windsor Communities:

GID, a vertically integrated real estate company, owns and operates over 46,000 multifamily units across the United States. The company's operating platform provides a broad scope of knowledge and experience in managing, operating and investing in multifamily properties. Windsor Communities, the firm's in-house property management arm, manages all of GID's multifamily properties across the United States. Windsor Communities has achieved a long-standing reputation in the property management industry and is continuously recognized for its top-rated customer service, established and successful ESG standards, cutting-edge technology, notable marketing, and outstanding maintenance services.

