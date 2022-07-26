Centinel Spine® Expands Its Comprehensive Cervical Solutions Portfolio With Full Commercial Launch of FORTOS-C™ Anterior Cervical Plating System

The FORTOS-C™ cervical fusion plate is one of the lowest profile designs on the market and incorporates an open architecture, pre-contoured lordosis, and simple one-step blocking mechanism.

The plate complements Centinel Spine's ACTILIF™ C FLX system—Centinel Spine's latest 3D-printed, porous titanium interbody device with an osteoconductive FUSE-THRU™ trabecular scaffold.

The introduction of the plate solidifies Centinel Spine's cervical fusion and motion preservation leadership position.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced the full commercial launch of the FORTOS-C™ Anterior Cervical Plating System. With this introduction, Centinel Spine expands its cervical portfolio and further solidifies its leadership position as one of the few companies to offer a comprehensive line of cervical fusion and motion preservation solutions.

FORTOS-C Anterior Cervical Plating System (PRNewswire)

The FORTOS-C plate is a titanium anterior cervical fixation system with one of the lowest profile designs on the market, featuring an open plate architecture that enables central visualization along with graft and anatomical landmark identification. The plate is designed with pre-contoured lordosis to reduce the need for intra-operative plate bending and has a simple one-step blocking mechanism to simplify the procedure and ease confirmation of screw locking. The plate provides rigid fixation through fixed and variable-angle screws in both self-tapping and self-drilling configurations.

Centinel Spine's CEO, Steve Murray, stated, "We are proud to expand our cervical solution offering with the introduction of the FORTOS-C cervical plating system. FORTOS-C is the perfect complement to our innovative ACTILIF C FLX interbody technology and advances our mission to have the widest breadth and depth of anterior column spinal fusion and motion preservation solutions."

"I have used the FORTOS-C plate and Centinel Spine's 3D-printed FLX cages consistently for my cervical fusion cases," said Dr. Saqib Hasan of Golden State Orthopedics & Spine, Oakland, CA. "I'm very happy with the different lordotic options available for the interbody cages, as well as the easy insertion. I am also impressed with the FORTOS-C plate, as it allows a large graft window for further reinforcement with bone graft as needed."

FORTOS-C complements Centinel Spine's ACTILIF C interbody system, which is available in PEEK and FLX™ material options. FLX technology is Centinel Spine's latest interbody device evolution—3D-printed, porous titanium devices with an osteoconductive trabecular scaffold that mimics the structure of trabecular bone. The advanced 3D-printed FLX material technology is available as an option with Centinel Spine's ACTILIF and STALIF® interbody portfolios.

FORTOS-C now joins Centinel Spine's comprehensive portfolio of cervical solutions, including the ACTILIF C interbody system, STALIF C Integrated Interbody™ system, ALTOS® PCT posterior cervical system, and prodisc® C Cervical Total Disc Replacement system. Few companies offer as complete a selection of solutions for cervical spine reconstruction.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

Chief Financial Officer

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

