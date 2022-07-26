Cooleaf Named One of Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2022 Best Places to Work

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf , the leading employee experience platform for high-performing teams, has been named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Places to Work." The Best Places to Work Awards highlight successful companies that go above and beyond to keep their workforce happy. The complete list, which includes companies ranging from 10 to 500+ employees, honors Atlanta-based companies that have achieved optimal work environments for their team members in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Cooleaf) (PRNewswire)

"This is an invaluable honor for us in our mission to innovate the employee experience," says Prem Bhatia, Cooleaf's Co-Founder. "A healthy workplace in 2022 looks dramatically different than it did in the past. So much of that shift has to do with the push towards creating authentic, enjoyable experiences for employees where company culture comes first. Our platform reflects the values we hold as a company– as Cooleaf continually seeks out ways to help organizations optimize the work experience through employee recognition, this kind of award holds great meaning."

Atlanta Business Chronicle's list recognizes over 100 companies in the Atlanta area. Companies are ranked by size, ranging from Small (10-49 employees), Medium (50-99 employees), Large (100-499 employees), and Extra Large (500+ employees). Honorees include Vouch.io, Acadia, Florence Healthcare, LeaseQuery, and Accenture.

"So many organizations are looking for ways to empower their workforce," said John Duisberg, Co-Founder of Cooleaf. "Being recognized as a company that prioritizes its team members and their well-being is an incredible honor. Cooleaf would not be in this space if employee engagement and retention were not core values for us."

"Companies looking to create optimal environments don't need to look far for easy ways to do so," added Bhatia. "Providing incentives for the little things means so much; celebrate small anniversaries, check in using pulse surveys, and consider implementing an interactive recognition program to give regular shout-outs. People want to feel seen and valued. Every employee deserves to love where they work."

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform , forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences, and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools. Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

Contact

Melissa Perry, Senior Marketing Manager at Cooleaf

marketing@cooleaf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cooleaf