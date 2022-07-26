SAS recognizes global partners driving innovation in the cloud

SAS' partner ecosystem uncovers powerful solutions that create value for customers

CARY, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's increasingly connected world, successful business is dependent on creative, nimble and resilient partner networks. Analytics leader SAS' integrated partner ecosystem empowers customer success through sustained innovation in emerging technologies across industries, zeroing in on modernization opportunities in the cloud to jointly deliver results with confidence.

SAS is proud to recognize its 2022 Global Partner Awards recipients. (PRNewswire)

"SAS is the founder and future of analytics, and that future is made possible with our partners." - Gavin Day , SAS

"As we embark on our journey toward IPO-readiness, our innovative partner relationships are critical as we scale our business, uncover new solutions and drive value for our customers," said Gavin Day, SAS Senior Vice President of Corporate Programs. "SAS is the founder and future of analytics, and that future is made possible with our partners."

SAS is proud to recognize its 2022 Global Partner Awards recipients.

Global Partner of the Year: Deloitte

SAS awarded its annual Global Partner of the Year award to platinum-level partner Deloitte. Together, SAS and Deloitte deliver modernized analytic capabilities, processes and operating models to enable powerful insights, timely decisions and sustained business value. Over the last year, Deloitte and SAS aligned strategically to create Regulatory Assist™ for IFRS 17, a fast-track solution for insurers looking to tackle the unprecedented industry shakeup through a cloud-ready, end-to-end managed service for compliance. The partnership also excelled in risk and fraud solution delivery, and SAS® Viya® and cloud modernization assets supporting new customers across the financial services and public sectors in key global markets.

Technology Partner of the Year: Intel

Longstanding SAS partner Intel received the SAS Technology Partner of the Year award for continued cross-organization integration to maximize SAS performance on Intel architectures. With SAS Viya – SAS' cloud-native AI, analytic and data management platform – optimized across a wide variety of Intel products and categories, customers have accelerated access to high-performing, scalable analytics platforms. SAS and Intel translate ideas into impact with advanced analytics and computing power to bring bold insights and technology solutions to customers.

Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft

SAS' strategic partner Microsoft is the winner of this year's Cloud Partner of the Year award. Through an extensive technology and go-to-market partnership with substantial investments in joint selling and marketing, the pair builds on SAS integrations across Microsoft cloud solutions to further democratize AI and analytics and provide a more seamless path to the cloud. Together, SAS and Microsoft enable customers to address their most complex analytics challenges, accelerate their digital transformation journeys and unlock critical value with ease. A new commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting found that organizations deploying SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure can see benefits including a 204% return on investment over three years.

Regional Partners of the Year

SAS partners hold nearly 11,000 sales and technical credentials in both core and emerging SAS technologies. This awards program recognizes partners' investments in SAS and the community it creates to meet our customers' needs, innovate in new ways and bring SAS software to life. Learn more about the SAS Partner Program requirements and benefits.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2022 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Georgie Blackerby

georgie.blackerby@sas.com

919-531-1674

sas.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/SAS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAS