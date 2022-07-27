FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Reports 45.9% Year-to-Date Earnings Growth Driven by Continued Expense Reduction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q2022"), compared to $1.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("2Q2021") and $1.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("1Q2022"). Net income totaled $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 45.9%. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.42 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.28 per diluted share during the corresponding period of 2021.
Earnings improvement, comparing both 2Q2022 and the first six months of 2022 to corresponding periods in 2021, was driven primarily by reductions in non-interest expense following strategic initiatives that were initiated by the Company beginning in the third quarter of 2021. The strategic initiatives included the cessation of new business development at the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), as well as efforts to reorganize the Bank's retail banking, technology and deposit operations functions. Due to these efforts, non-interest expense was reduced by $1.5 million, or 18.1%, comparing 2Q2022 to 2Q2021 and by $2.9 million, or 17.0%, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022, to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Comparing 2Q2022 to 1Q2022, non-interest expense decreased by $0.2 million, or 2.5%.
"We are pleased to post a solid quarter of growth in loans and earnings per share," stated James F. House, the Company's President and CEO. "Our strategic focus on business simplification has been transformative for our Company. This emphasis, combined with a focus on loan and deposit pricing discipline and cost control, have led to solid improvement in operating efficiencies over the last three quarters. In addition, our continued focus on credit quality in our lending practices has further strengthened our balance sheet. Though a heightened level of economic and geopolitical concern certainly exists, we believe our Company is well-prepared to weather future challenges as they are presented," continued Mr. House.
Other Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of June 30, 2022.
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
June
March
December
September
June
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Real estate loans:
Construction, land development and other land loans
$
40,625
$
52,817
$
67,048
$
58,175
$
53,425
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties
69,098
69,760
72,727
73,112
78,815
Secured by multi-family residential properties
66,848
50,796
46,000
51,420
53,811
Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties
187,041
177,752
197,901
198,745
191,398
Commercial and industrial loans
65,792
67,455
72,286
73,777
65,772
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
116
643
1,661
3,902
11,587
Consumer loans:
Direct consumer
15,419
18,023
21,689
25,845
26,937
Branch retail
18,634
21,891
25,692
29,764
31,688
Indirect sales
252,206
220,931
205,940
194,154
176,116
Total loans
$
715,779
$
680,068
$
710,944
$
708,894
$
689,549
Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs
1,142
1,738
2,594
3,729
4,067
Allowance for loan and lease losses
8,751
8,484
8,320
8,193
7,726
Net loans
$
705,886
$
669,846
$
700,030
$
696,972
$
677,756
The Company's total loan portfolio increased by $35.7 million, or 5.3%, during 2Q2022. Loan volume increases were due to growth in the Bank's indirect, multi-family residential and commercial real estate (secured by non-farm, non-residential properties) categories. Growth in these categories was consistent with continued growth in consumer spending and robust economic activity, particularly in the larger metropolitan markets the Bank serves. Loan growth was partially offset by decreases in the construction, commercial and industrial, direct consumer, and branch retail categories. The decreases in direct consumer and branch retail loans were consistent with management's expectations related to the Company's business cessation strategy at ALC. As of June 30, 2022, loans totaled $715.8 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 0.7%, since December 31, 2021.
Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $8.8 million in 2Q2022, compared to $9.3 million in 2Q2021 and $8.7 million in 1Q2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $17.5 million, compared to $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Compared to both prior periods, the decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to reductions in interest and fees on ALC loans in connection with the ALC cessation of business strategy. Interest and fees on ALC loans decreased in 2Q2022 by $1.0 million, compared to 2Q2021, and by $1.9 million comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the corresponding period of 2021. The decreases were partially offset by interest income in the Bank's other earning asset categories, which increased by $0.5 million on a net basis, comparing 2Q2022 to 2Q2021, and by $0.9 million, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the six months ended June 30, 2021. As ALC's loan portfolio continues to pay down, there will be continued reduction in interest and fees attributable to ALC's loans. These reductions are expected to continue to put downward pressure on total loan yield and net interest margin. As a result of the changing mix of earning assets, the Company's net interest margin was reduced to 3.91% in 2Q2022, compared to 4.31% in 2Q2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest margin was 3.94%, compared to 4.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Though net interest income and margin are expected to decrease as a result of the cessation of business strategy at ALC, significant expense savings have developed, or are expected to develop, as a result of the strategy. Historically, ALC's loan portfolio has represented both the Company's highest yielding loans, as well as the portfolio with the highest level of credit losses. Accordingly, while interest earned on these loans is expected to decrease over time, loan loss provision expense is also expected to decrease after the portfolio pays down. As the pay down continues, management is continuing efforts to grow earning assets in the Bank's other loan and investment categories, while at the same time maintaining pricing discipline on deposit and borrowing costs. As part of its overall interest rate risk management program, the Company has entered into forward interest rate swap contracts on certain variable rate deposit products and borrowings. During 2Q2022, the Company terminated one interest rate swap associated with a Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing and recorded a deferred gain associated with the termination of $0.3 million. The gain will be recognized over the remaining 27-month term of the original swap agreement.
Deposit Growth and Deployment of Funds – Deposits totaled $844.3 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $838.1 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.2 million, or 0.7%. In the current environment, management has continued to focus on minimizing deposit expense and deploying excess cash balances into earning assets that meet the Company's established credit standards, while maintaining appropriate levels of liquidity to meet projected funding needs. Total average funding costs, including both interest- and noninterest-bearing liabilities and borrowings, was 0.32% in both 2Q2022 and 1Q2022, compared to 0.36% in 2Q2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, average funding costs totaled 0.32%, compared to 0.37% during the corresponding period of 2021. Given the increasing interest rate environment, management continued to deploy a portion of excess funds into the investment securities portfolio during 2Q2022. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios totaled $152.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $137.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and $134.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio as of June 30, 2022 was 3.40 years. Management maintains the portfolio with average durations that are expected to provide monthly cash flows that can be utilized to reinvest in earning assets at current market rates.
Loan Loss Provision – Loan loss provisions totaled $0.9 million in 2Q2022, compared to $0.5 million in 2Q2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, loan loss provisions totaled $1.6 million, compared to $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in provision expense comparing both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 to the corresponding periods of 2021 reflected both an increase in charge-offs associated with ALC's loan portfolio, as well as qualitative adjustments applied to the portfolio in response to heightened inflationary trends and other economic uncertainties that have emerged in 2022. In management's view, the combination of the business cessation strategy, coupled with deteriorating economic conditions, including elevated inflation levels, has increased overall credit risk during 2022, particularly in ALC's loan portfolio. Loan loss provisions recorded by the Company during the first six months of 2022 included expense of $1.3 million associated with ALC's loans and $0.3 million associated with the Bank's portfolio. While loan loss provisions at ALC resulted primarily from increased charge-offs and heightened economic risk factors, provisions at the Bank resulted primarily from loan growth. Management will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company's loan portfolio and will adjust the allowance accordingly. Due to its classification as a smaller reporting company by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is not required to adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses until January 1, 2023. Management is continuing to evaluate the impact that the adoption of CECL will have on the Company's financial statements.
Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $0.9 million in 2Q2022, compared to $0.8 million in both 2Q2021 and 1Q2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million for the corresponding period of 2021.
Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $6.9 million in 2Q2022, compared to $8.4 million in 2Q2021 and $7.1 million in 1Q2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $13.9 million, compared to $16.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The ongoing expense decreases in 2022 have resulted primarily from implementation of the ALC strategy, as well as other efficiency efforts conducted by the Bank. As a result of these efforts, significant expense reductions were realized associated with salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other expenses associated with technology and professional services. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 156 full-time equivalent employees, compared to 175 as of December 31, 2021, and 259 as of June 30, 2021. Non-interest expense during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was further reduced by $0.3 million in nonrecurring net gains on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO).
Asset Quality – The Company's nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $1.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $4.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The reduction in nonperforming assets during the first six months of 2022 resulted from the sale of OREO properties during the period. Reductions in OREO totaled $1.9 million and included the sale of banking centers that were closed in 2021. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.18% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.43% as of December 31, 2021.
Shareholders' Equity – As of June 30, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $82.6 million, compared to $90.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity resulted from reductions in accumulated other comprehensive income due to declines in the market value of the Company's available-for-sale investment portfolio, as well as repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock during the first six months of 2022. The market value declines in investment securities available-for-sale were the direct result of the increasing interest rate environment in 2022. No other-than-temporary impairment was recognized in the portfolio, and the Company has both the intent and ability to retain the investments for a period of time sufficient to allow for the full recovery of all market value decreases. The market value decrease in available-for-sale securities was partially offset by an increase in the market value of cash flow derivative instruments that hedge certain deposits and borrowings on the Company's balance sheet.
Share Repurchases - During 2Q2022, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 260,800 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $11.01 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 348,400 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $10.99. The repurchases were completed under the Company's existing share repurchase program, which was amended in April 2021 to allow for the repurchase of additional shares through December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, 660,813 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.
Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in 2Q2022. The dividend was consistent with dividends paid during 1Q2022 and all four quarters of 2021.
Regulatory Capital –During 2Q2022, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.45%. Its total capital ratio was 12.56%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.33%.
Liquidity – As of June 30, 2022, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
June
March
December
September
June
June 30,
June 30,
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$
9,525
$
9,381
$
9,987
$
10,030
$
10,059
$
18,906
$
19,904
Interest expense
699
672
727
695
747
1,371
—
1,528
Net interest income
8,826
8,709
9,260
9,335
9,312
17,535
—
18,376
Provision for loan and lease losses
895
721
493
618
498
1,616
899
Net interest income after provision for loan
7,931
7,988
8,767
8,717
8,814
15,919
17,477
Non-interest income
856
829
865
896
809
1,685
1,760
Non-interest expense
6,878
7,056
7,414
8,547
8,399
13,934
16,795
Income before income taxes
1,909
1,761
2,218
1,066
1,224
3,670
2,442
Provision for income taxes
494
400
507
229
271
894
539
Net income
$
1,415
$
1,361
$
1,711
$
837
$
953
$
2,776
$
1,903
Per Share Data:
Basic net income per share
$
0.23
$
0.22
$
0.27
$
0.13
$
0.15
$
0.45
$
0.30
Diluted net income per share
$
0.22
$
0.20
$
0.25
$
0.13
$
0.14
$
0.42
$
0.28
Dividends declared
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
0.06
Key Measures (Period End):
Total assets
$
955,385
$
968,646
$
958,302
$
956,734
$
946,946
Tangible assets (1)
947,462
960,650
950,233
948,592
938,719
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
705,886
669,846
700,030
696,972
677,756
Allowance for loan and lease losses
8,751
8,484
8,320
8,193
7,726
Investment securities, net
152,536
137,736
134,319
121,467
123,583
Total deposits
844,296
853,117
838,126
846,842
837,885
Short-term borrowings
10,088
10,062
10,046
10,037
10,017
Long-term borrowings
10,690
10,671
10,653
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
82,576
87,807
90,064
89,597
88,778
Tangible common equity (1)
74,653
79,811
81,995
81,455
80,551
Book value per common share
14.05
14.33
14.59
14.41
14.28
Tangible book value per common share (1)
12.70
13.02
13.28
13.10
12.96
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.71
%
0.35
%
0.41
%
0.58
%
0.42
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
6.55
%
6.17
%
7.54
%
3.71
%
4.32
%
6.36
%
4.36
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
7.21
%
6.77
%
8.29
%
4.08
%
4.76
%
6.99
%
4.82
%
Net interest margin
3.91
%
3.97
%
4.10
%
4.17
%
4.31
%
3.94
%
4.35
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
71.0
%
74.0
%
73.2
%
83.5
%
83.0
%
72.5
%
83.4
%
Net loans to deposits
83.6
%
78.5
%
83.5
%
82.3
%
80.9
%
Net loans to assets
73.9
%
69.2
%
73.0
%
72.8
%
71.6
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.88
%
8.31
%
8.63
%
8.59
%
8.58
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)
9.33
%
9.38
%
9.17
%
8.51
%
8.60
%
Allowance for loan losses as % of loans
1.22
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.16
%
1.13
%
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
0.18
%
0.32
%
0.43
%
0.35
%
0.22
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
0.36
%
0.32
%
0.18
%
0.09
%
0.15
%
0.34
%
0.20
%
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 10.
(2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)
(3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
698,696
$
8,742
5.02
%
$
673,676
$
9,668
5.76
%
Taxable investment securities
147,799
663
1.80
%
97,237
344
1.42
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,540
11
1.74
%
3,506
16
1.83
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
798
8
4.02
%
870
8
3.69
%
Federal funds sold
81
1
4.95
%
83
—
—
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
54,753
100
0.73
%
91,340
23
0.10
%
Total interest-earning assets
904,667
9,525
4.22
%
866,712
10,059
4.66
%
Noninterest-earning assets
66,990
68,237
Total
$
971,657
$
934,949
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
253,887
$
130
0.21
%
$
235,493
$
145
0.25
%
Savings deposits
209,982
210
0.40
%
187,655
148
0.32
%
Time deposits
205,790
244
0.48
%
230,473
412
0.72
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
669,659
584
0.35
%
653,621
705
0.43
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
189,600
—
—
173,842
—
—
Total deposits
859,259
584
0.27
%
827,463
705
0.34
%
Borrowings
17,569
115
2.63
%
10,017
42
1.68
%
Total funding costs
876,828
699
0.32
%
837,480
747
0.36
%
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,179
8,991
Shareholders' equity
86,650
88,478
Total
$
971,657
$
934,949
Net interest income
$
8,826
$
9,312
Net interest margin
3.91
%
4.31
%
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized Yield/
Average
Interest
Annualized Yield/
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
697,701
$
17,589
5.08
%
$
663,338
$
19,158
5.82
%
Taxable investment securities
139,101
1,148
1.66
%
90,233
650
1.45
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,655
23
1.75
%
3,514
32
1.84
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
839
16
3.85
%
987
17
3.47
%
Federal funds sold
81
1
2.49
%
84
—
—
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
56,297
129
0.46
%
93,311
47
0.10
%
Total interest-earning assets
896,674
18,906
4.25
%
851,467
19,904
4.71
%
Noninterest-earning assets
65,978
68,536
Total
$
962,652
$
920,003
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
252,259
$
256
0.20
%
$
230,351
$
284
0.25
%
Savings deposits
203,535
351
0.35
%
181,202
293
0.33
%
Time deposits
208,245
493
0.48
%
234,544
871
0.75
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
664,039
1,100
0.33
%
646,097
1,448
0.45
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
182,482
—
—
166,566
—
—
Total deposits
846,521
1,100
0.26
%
812,663
1,448
0.36
%
Borrowings
19,133
271
2.86
%
10,017
80
1.61
%
Total funding costs
865,654
1,371
0.32
%
822,680
1,528
0.37
%
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,930
9,353
Shareholders' equity
88,068
87,970
Total
$
962,652
$
920,003
Net interest income
$
17,535
$
18,376
Net interest margin
3.94
%
4.35
%
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
10,487
$
10,843
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
23,274
50,401
Total cash and cash equivalents
33,761
61,244
Federal funds sold
80
82
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
150,192
130,883
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
2,344
3,436
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
884
870
Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $8,751 and
705,886
700,030
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,486
24,786
25,123
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
16,286
16,141
Accrued interest receivable
2,650
2,556
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
7,923
8,069
Other real estate owned
276
2,149
Other assets
10,317
7,719
Total assets
$
955,385
$
958,302
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
179,899
$
174,501
Interest-bearing
664,397
663,625
Total deposits
844,296
838,126
Accrued interest expense
492
224
Other liabilities
7,243
9,189
Short-term borrowings
10,088
10,046
Long-term borrowings
10,690
10,653
Total liabilities
872,809
868,238
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
75
75
Additional paid-in capital
14,263
14,163
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(6,584)
(276)
Retained earnings
100,838
98,428
Less treasury stock: 1,803,401 and 1,462,540 shares at cost, respectively
(26,016)
(22,326)
Total shareholders' equity
82,576
90,064
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
955,385
$
958,302
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
8,742
$
9,668
$
17,589
$
19,158
Interest on investment securities
783
391
1,317
746
Total interest income
9,525
10,059
18,906
19,904
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
584
705
1,100
1,448
Interest on borrowings
115
42
271
80
Total interest expense
699
747
1,371
1,528
Net interest income
8,826
9,312
17,535
18,376
Provision for loan and lease losses
895
498
1,616
899
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
7,931
8,814
15,919
17,477
Non-interest income:
Service and other charges on deposit accounts
294
240
593
506
Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities
—
22
—
22
Lease income
211
202
425
411
Other income, net
351
345
667
821
Total non-interest income
856
809
1,685
1,760
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,052
4,992
8,382
9,906
Net occupancy and equipment
841
1,020
1,607
2,059
Computer services
430
485
807
950
Fees for professional services
280
354
548
711
Other expense
1,275
1,548
2,590
3,169
Total non-interest expense
6,878
8,399
13,934
16,795
Income before income taxes
1,909
1,224
3,670
2,442
Provision for income taxes
494
271
894
539
Net income
$
1,415
$
953
$
2,776
$
1,903
Basic net income per share
$
0.23
$
0.15
$
0.45
$
0.30
Diluted net income per share
$
0.22
$
0.14
$
0.42
$
0.28
Dividends per share
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
0.06
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.
The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the financial statements previously presented in this press release.
Tangible Balances and Measures
In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.
These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
June
March
December
September
June
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited Reconciliation)
TANGIBLE BALANCES
Total assets
$
955,385
$
968,646
$
958,302
$
956,734
$
946,946
Less: Goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Core deposit intangible
488
561
634
707
792
Tangible assets
(a)
$
947,462
$
960,650
$
950,233
$
948,592
$
938,719
Total shareholders' equity
$
82,576
$
87,807
$
90,064
$
89,597
$
88,778
Less: Goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Core deposit intangible
488
561
634
707
792
Tangible common equity
(b)
$
74,653
$
79,811
$
81,995
$
81,455
$
80,551
Average shareholders' equity
$
86,650
$
89,502
$
90,010
$
89,603
$
88,477
$
88,068
$
87,970
Less: Average goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Average core deposit intangible
523
596
669
746
836
559
882
Average tangible shareholders' equity
(c)
$
78,692
$
81,471
$
81,906
$
81,422
$
80,206
$
80,074
$
79,653
Net income
(d)
$
1,415
$
1,361
$
1,711
$
837
$
953
$
2,776
$
1,903
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
(e)
5,876
6,130
6,172
6,218
6,215
TANGIBLE MEASURES
Tangible book value per common share
(b)/(e)
$
12.70
$
13.02
$
13.28
$
13.10
$
12.96
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(b)/(a)
7.88
%
8.31
%
8.63
%
8.59
%
8.58
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(1)
7.21
%
6.77
%
8.29
%
4.08
%
4.76
%
6.99
%
4.82
%
(1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)
