Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue grew 19% sequentially to $206 million for the second quarter of 2022

Profitability improves as gross margin increases 600bps to 51%

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $206 million, compared to $211 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $173 million for the first quarter of 2022. GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 51%, compared to 56% for the second quarter of 2021 and 45% for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 55%.

"Our results for the second quarter reflect the strong foundation provided by our Cloud & Edge business and the presence we have with major carriers around the world" noted Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "As we enter the second half of 2022, we expect to see the benefits of the significant investment we are making in new product development as several new products arrive on the market. Our pipeline of opportunities continued to grow in the second quarter and provide the roadmap to further growth in 2023."

Financial Highlights1

















In millions, except per share amounts Three months ended Six months ended



June 30, June 30,



2022 2021 2022 2021

GAAP Revenue $ 206 $ 211 $ 379 $ 404

GAAP Net income (loss) $ (30) $ 23 $ (100) $ (21)

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 10 $ 27 $ (2) $ 32

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 21 $ 43 $ 12 $ 63

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.20) $ 0.15 $ (0.67) $ (0.15)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ (0.01) $ 0.21

Weighted average shares outstanding basic 150 147 150 147

Weighted average shares outstanding

diluted 154 154 154 155





1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional

information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $38 million at June 30, 2022. A total of $25 million in voluntary debt payments were made in the first half of 2022. The GAAP net loss of $30 million in the second quarter of 2022 includes a $12 million non-cash loss associated with the quarterly mark-to-market of our investment in AVCT from the sale of our Kandy Communications business (the "Kandy Sale").

"We were pleased with the financial metrics for the quarter, led by Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings per share at the upper ends of our guidance targets. Operating expenses trended lower for the second straight quarter. Additionally, we continued to strategically pay down debt, making an additional voluntary term loan payment of $10 million, improving our capital structure while also investing for future growth" said Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications.

Business Outlook1

The Company's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change. For the third quarter of 2022, the Company projects revenue of $210 million to $225 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 55% to 56%, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.05 to $0.08, and Adjusted EBITDA of $26 million to $34 million.

The Company has also adjusted full year targets based on results year to date, the outlook for the second half, as well as continued elevated supply chain costs and inflationary effects. For the full year 2022, the Company now expects revenue of $840 million to $870 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 54.0% to 54.5%, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.18 to $0.22, and Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $100 million.

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

August 30-31, 2022 – Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit (one-on-one institutional investor meetings).

November 15, 2022 – Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference (virtual presentation and one-on-one institutional investor meetings).

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's projected financial results for the third quarter and full year 2022 and beyond; customer engagement and momentum; plans and objectives for future operations; plans for future product development and manufacturing and the expected benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, among others, risks related to supply chain disruptions. Including as a result of component availability; the effects of geopolitical instabilities and disputes, including between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of sanctions imposed as a result thereof; risks related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including delays in customer deployments as a result of rises in cases; risks that the Company will not realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd.; risks that the Company will not realize the estimated cost savings and/or anticipated benefits from its strategic restructuring; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; declines in the value of the Company's ongoing investment in AVCT, the purchaser of the Company's Kandy Communications business; unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; risks related to the terms of the Company's credit agreement including compliance with the financial covenants; risks related to cybersecurity and data intrusion; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; failure to grow the Company's customer base or generate recurring business from existing customers; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and the Company's recognition of revenues; macroeconomic conditions, including inflation; litigation; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect Company intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; the ability to maintain partner, reseller, distribution and vendor support and supply relationships; the potential for defects in the Company's products; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on the Company's products; and currency fluctuations.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. The Company considers the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of its continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by its board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. The Company defines continuing operations as the ongoing results of its business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP information to investors will allow investors to view the financial results in the way its management views them and helps investors to better understand the Company's core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by its management to evaluate and measure such performance.

While the Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance, its management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, the Company's presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to the Company's financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future.

Stock-Based Compensation

The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into its management's method of analysis and its core operating performance.

Amortization of Acquired Technology; Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Amortization of acquired technology is reported separately within Cost of revenue and Amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately within Operating expenses. These items are reported collectively as Amortization of acquired intangible assets in the accompanying reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that excluding non-cash amortization of these intangible assets facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.

Impairment of Goodwill

The Company performs its annual testing for impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter each year. For the purpose of testing goodwill for impairment, all goodwill has been assigned to one of the Company's two operating segments. The Company performs a fair value analysis using both an income and market approach, which encompasses a discounted cash flow analysis and a guideline public company analysis using selected multiples. Based on the results of its recently completed impairment test, the Company determined that the carrying value of its IP Optical Networks segment exceeded its fair value, and accordingly, recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $116 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. There was no impairment of the Company's Cloud and Edge segment. The Company believes that such non-cash costs are not part of its core business or ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that excluding the goodwill impairment charge facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related

The Company considers certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of its acquired businesses and the Company. Such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. The Company excludes such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Restructuring and Related

The Company has recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing its worldwide workforce. The Company believes that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.

Interest Income on Debentures

The Company recorded paid-in-kind interest income on the AVCT Series A-1 convertible debentures (the "Debentures") it received as consideration in connection with the Kandy Sale through September 8, 2021, when the Debentures were converted to shares of AVCT common stock (the "Debenture Shares"), which increased their fair value. The Company excludes this interest income because it believes that such a gain is not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Gain on Sale of Business

On May 12, 2021, the Company sold its QualiTech business, which it had acquired as part of the ECI Acquisition, to Hermon Laboratories, Ltd. As consideration, the Company received $2.9 million of cash and recorded a gain on the sale of $2.8 million. The Company excludes this gain because it believes that such gain is not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Decrease in Fair Value of Investments

The Company calculates the fair values of the Debentures and the warrants to purchase shares of AVCT common stock (the "Warrants") it received as consideration in connection with the Kandy Sale (prior to September 8, 2021) and the Debenture Shares and Warrants (effective September 8, 2021) at each quarter-end and records any adjustments to their fair values in Other (expense) income, net. The Company excludes these and any subsequent gains and losses from the change in fair value of this investment because it believes that such gains or losses are not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The Non-GAAP income tax benefit (provision) is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. The Non-GAAP income tax benefit (provision) assumes no available net operating losses or valuation allowances for the U.S. because of reporting significant cumulative non-GAAP income over the past several years. The Company is reporting its non-GAAP quarterly income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. The Company expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess its performance. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from (Income) loss from operations: depreciation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; impairment of goodwill; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related; and restructuring and related. In general, the Company excludes the expenses that it considers to be non-cash and/or not part of its ongoing operations. The Company may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. The Company discloses this metric to support and facilitate dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)











































Three months ended







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,







2022

2022

2021 Revenue:











Product $ 112,667

$ 81,990

$ 113,129

Service 93,129

91,208

98,081



Total revenue 205,796

173,198

211,210

















Cost of revenue:











Product 58,151

51,209

46,641

Service 35,207

35,667

36,142

Amortization of acquired technology 7,888

8,267

9,700



Total cost of revenue 101,246

95,143

92,483

















Gross profit 104,550

78,055

118,727

















Gross margin 50.8 %

45.1 %

56.2 %

















Operating expenses:











Research and development 51,103

52,690

46,797

Sales and marketing 35,843

37,619

34,881

General and administrative 12,901

12,862

12,734

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,513

7,275

7,481

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 1,535

1,849

1,052

Restructuring and related 2,894

4,814

2,830



Total operating expenses 111,789

117,109

105,775

















(Loss) income from operations (7,239)

(39,054)

12,952 Interest expense, net (4,602)

(4,001)

(3,048) Other (expense) income, net (10,228)

(28,800)

17,180

















(Loss) income before income taxes (22,069)

(71,855)

27,084 Income tax (provision) benefit (8,111)

1,880

(3,843)

















Net (loss) income $ (30,180)

$ (69,975)

$ 23,241

















(Loss) earnings per share:











Basic $ (0.20)

$ (0.47)

$ 0.16

Diluted $ (0.20)

$ (0.47)

$ 0.15

















Weighted average shares used to compute (loss) earnings per share:



Basic 150,190

149,167

147,467

Diluted 150,190

149,167

154,160

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)





(unaudited)





















































Six months ended













June 30,

June 30,













2022

2021





Revenue:













Product $ 194,657

$ 211,018







Service 184,337

192,964









Total revenue 378,994

403,982

























Cost of revenue:













Product 109,360

91,086







Service 70,874

73,922







Amortization of acquired technology 16,155

19,761









Total cost of revenue 196,389

184,769

























Gross profit 182,605

219,213

























Gross margin 48.2 %

54.3 %

























Operating expenses:













Research and development 103,793

94,207







Sales and marketing 73,462

72,099







General and administrative 25,763

28,287







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,788

13,243







Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 3,384

2,249







Restructuring and related 7,708

8,780









Total operating expenses 228,898

218,865

























(Loss) income from operations (46,293)

348





Interest expense, net (8,603)

(8,867)





Other expense, net (39,028)

(8,268)

























Loss before income taxes (93,924)

(16,787)





Income tax provision (6,231)

(4,659)

























Net loss $ (100,155)

$ (21,446)

























Loss per share













Basic $ (0.67)

$ (0.15)







Diluted $ (0.67)

$ (0.15)

























Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share:













Basic 149,681

146,706







Diluted 149,681

146,706







RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands)





(unaudited)





















































June 30,

December 31,













2022

2021





Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,227

$ 103,915







Restricted cash 2,037

2,570







Accounts receivable, net 258,116

282,917







Inventory 64,648

54,043







Other current assets 54,395

37,545









Total current assets 415,423

480,990

























Property and equipment, net 48,504

47,685





Intangible assets, net 319,787

350,730





Goodwill 300,892

300,892





Investments 4,520

43,931





Deferred income taxes 56,961

47,287





Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,951

53,147





Other assets 37,636

23,075













$ 1,230,674

$ 1,347,737

























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:













Current portion of term debt $ 20,058

$ 20,058







Accounts payable 102,518

97,121







Accrued expenses and other 99,951

100,752







Operating lease liabilities 16,078

17,403







Deferred revenue 106,463

109,119









Total current liabilities 345,068

344,453

























Long-term debt, net of current 315,264

350,217





Operating lease liabilities, net of current 48,052

55,196





Deferred revenue, net of current 19,584

20,619





Deferred income taxes 8,117

8,116





Other long-term liabilities 43,245

41,970











Total liabilities 779,330

820,571

























Commitments and contingencies































Stockholders' equity:













Common stock 15

15







Additional paid-in capital 1,881,942

1,875,234







Accumulated deficit (1,455,816)

(1,355,661)







Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,203

7,578











Total stockholders' equity 451,344

527,166













$ 1,230,674

$ 1,347,737







RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









































Six months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss $ (100,155)

$ (21,446)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 7,773

8,475



Amortization of intangible assets 30,943

33,004



Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,078

3,684



Stock-based compensation 8,654

9,850



Deferred income taxes (9,900)

918



Gain on sale of business -

(2,772)



Decrease in fair value of investments 39,411

9,171



Foreign currency exchange losses (1,048)

2,013



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 24,017

17,360





Inventory (17,043)

(1,527)





Other operating assets (319)

9,874





Accounts payable 4,090

(3,508)





Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (8,196)

(57,739)





Deferred revenue (3,692)

673







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (24,387)

8,030















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (6,515)

(10,570)

Proceeds from sale of business -

2,944







Net cash used in investing activities (6,515)

(7,626)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving line of credit 20,000

-

Principal payments on revolving line of credit (20,000)

-

Proceeds from issuance of term debt -

74,625

Principal payments of term debt (35,029)

(82,147)

Principal payments of finance leases (341)

(507)

Payment of debt issuance costs (1,046)

(789)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options -

24

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards (1,946)

(12,064)







Net cash used in by financing activities (38,362)

(20,858)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,043

(442)















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (68,221)

(20,896) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 106,485

135,697 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 38,264

$ 114,801

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands) (unaudited)



















































The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in the Company's

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items in which these amounts are reported.



























































Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Stock-based compensation

















Cost of revenue - product $ 107

$ 99

$ 93

$ 206

$ 120 Cost of revenue - service 494

481

469

975

704

Cost of revenue 601

580

562

1,181

824

























Research and development 1,240

1,206

1,160

2,446

1,787 Sales and marketing 1,480

1,371

1,752

2,851

3,626 General and administrative 1,078

1,098

1,316

2,176

3,613

Operating expense 3,798

3,675

4,228

7,473

9,026





























Total stock-based compensation $ 4,399

$ 4,255

$ 4,790

$ 8,654

$ 9,850

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021











GAAP Gross margin 50.8 %

45.1 %

56.2 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 3.8 %

4.8 %

4.6 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 54.9 %

50.2 %

61.1 %











GAAP Net (loss) incoome $ (30,180)

$ (69,975)

$ 23,241 Stock-based compensation 4,399

4,255

4,790 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,401

15,542

17,181 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 1,535

1,849

1,052 Restructuring and related 2,894

4,814

2,830 Gain on sale of business -

-

(2,772) Interest income on debentures -

-

(1,196) Decrease in fair value of investments 12,384

27,027

(12,074) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 3,425

4,531

(6,205) Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ 9,858

$ (11,957)

$ 26,847











GAAP Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.20)

$ (0.47)

$ 0.15 Stock-based compensation 0.03

0.03

0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.10

0.11

0.11 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.01

0.01

0.01 Restructuring and related 0.02

0.03

0.02 Gain on sale of business -

-

(0.02) Interest income on debentures -

-

(0.01) Decrease in fair value of investments 0.08

0.18

(0.08) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.02

0.03

(0.04) Non-GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.06

$ (0.08)

$ 0.17











Weighted average shares used to compute diluted (loss) earnings per share



Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 150,190

149,167

154,160 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share 154,035

149,167

154,160











GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ (7,239)

$ (39,054)

$ 12,952 Depreciation 3,888

3,885

4,249 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,401

15,542

17,181 Stock-based compensation 4,399

4,255

4,790 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 1,535

1,849

1,052 Restructuring and related 2,894

4,814

2,830 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,878

$ (8,709)

$ 43,054

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021







GAAP Gross Margin 48.2 %

54.3 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.2 % Amortization of acquired technology 4.3 %

4.9 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.8 %

59.4 %







GAAP Net loss $ (100,155)

$ (21,446) Stock-based compensation 8,654

9,850 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,943

33,004 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 3,384

2,249 Restructuring and related 7,708

8,780 Gain on sale of business -

(2,772) Interest income on debentures -

(2,655) Decrease in fair value of investments 39,411

11,826 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 7,956

(7,085) Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ (2,099)

$ 31,751







GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.67)

$ (0.15) Stock-based compensation 0.06

0.06 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.21

0.22 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.02

0.01 Restructuring and related 0.05

0.07 Gain on sale of business -

(0.02) Interest income on debentures -

(0.02) Decrease in fair value of investments 0.26

0.09 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.06

(0.05) Non-GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.01)

$ 0.21







Weighted average shares used to compute diluted (loss) earnings per share

Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 149,681

146,706 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share 149,681

154,651







GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ (46,293)

$ 348 Depreciation 7,773

8,475 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,943

33,004 Stock-based compensation 8,654

9,850 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 3,384

2,249 Restructuring and related 7,708

8,780 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,169

$ 62,706

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook (unaudited)





















































Three months ending

Year ending





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022





Range

Range



















Revenue ($ millions) $ 210

$ 225

$ 840

$ 870



















Gross margin:















GAAP outlook 51.0 %

52.3 %

50.1 %

50.7 %

Stock-based compensation 0.4 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

Amortization of acquired technology 3.6 %

3.4 %

3.6 %

3.5 %



Non-GAAP outlook 55.0 %

56.0 %

54.0 %

54.5 %



















Earnings (loss) per share:















GAAP outlook $ (0.09)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.66)

Stock-based compensation 0.04

0.04

0.13

0.13

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.10

0.10

0.39

0.39

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

Restructuring and related 0.01

0.01

0.11

0.11

Decrease in fair value of investments -

-

0.25

0.25

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02)

(0.04)

-

(0.03)



Non-GAAP outlook $ 0.05

$ 0.08

$ 0.18

$ 0.22



















Weighted average shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per

share (in thousands) 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted

earnings per share (in thousands) 156,000

156,000

156,000

156,000



















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):















GAAP income from operations $ (1.6)

$ 6.4

$ (28.1)

$ (18.1)

Depreciation 4.1

4.1

16.2

16.2

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15.2

15.2

60.4

60.4

Stock-based compensation 5.5

5.5

19.7

19.7

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.8

0.8

4.4

4.4

Restructuring and related 2.0

2.0

17.4

17.4



Non-GAAP outlook $ 26.0

$ 34.0

$ 90.0

$ 100.0

