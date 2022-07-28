KoinBasket becomes first crypto startup in the United States to launch single click portfolio investing for Coinbase Users

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by a $2 million pre-seed funding round that concluded in May this year, diversified crypto investment products platform, KoinBasket has now earned the distinction of being the first to offer basket investing in crypto assets for Coinbase users. With more than 89 million users registered on what is the largest crypto exchange in the US the move will not only introduce them to the world of diversified basket investing in crypto assets but also provide them with superlative fundamental analysis that KoinBasket has come to be known for. Backed by marquee investors that include Angellist quant fund, Stonks fund, Kube VC cryptopreneurs like Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal and Global CXOs from Ripple, Binance, Citibank, Google, Accenture, Nomura, Fiserv and many more, the Singapore-based crypto startup has been making waves in the web3 world by cracking partnerships with global crypto exchanges.

Created with the aim of solving the challenges faced by crypto investors in studying and investing in crypto assets like crypto tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), KoinBasket is simplifying the entire process by offering thematic and sector-based crypto baskets such as its Moon basket, G.O.A.T basket, NFT & Gaming basket, Internet sensation basket and many more that are in the pipeline. Boasting of 0% transaction fees and initial investments starting from as low as $200, KoinBasket doesn't require investors to input any Secret API keys or undergo a separate KYC process. This is because the platform allows Coinbase users to access their exchange accounts by using their existing login credentials instead of taking the riskier secret API key approach, without losing control on their funds and crypto assets. Additionally, Coinbase users can trade in multiple crypto tokens simultaneously with KoinBasket's basket order facility while its unique health check engine scours crypto data for both red flags and lucrative investing opportunities, to provide them with alerts to take prompt action and rebalance their portfolios accordingly.

Elaborating on how KoinBasket's collaboration with Coinbase will transform the way the world invests in crypto assets, Founder and CEO Khaleelulla Baig quips, "Investing in crypto assets can be both fascinating and terrifying considering the mind-blowing returns on investment and the inherent volatility displayed by most crypto assets. At KoinBasket, we believe that investing in well-researched and curated baskets can be more rewarding in the long term and offers a hassle-free option for millions of investors who are still contemplating investing in this booming asset class."

He added, "With this partnership with Coinbase, KoinBasket will be catering to more than 300 million crypto users across the top crypto exchanges in the world and bowling them over with our secure, convenient and user-friendly investment interface that can help them build a diversified crypto portfolio offering a broader market exposure beyond the top cryptocurrencies. With more baskets in the offing, including those that focus on decentralized finance (DeFi), KoinBasket will soon be synonymous with ETF/Index investing, but for crypto assets."

With the ability to seamlessly manage one's portfolio on a single dashboard, KoinBasket's engine compiles complex crypto data and analyses current market trends, past performance and valuations to create ready-to-invest diversified crypto baskets tailored as per investor preferences. With more than 10,000 crypto assets listed on various crypto exchanges today, KoinBasket is spearheading the cause of helping investors in arriving at the most optimum investment decision when it comes to crypto assets.

KoinBasket is solving the challenge of diversified investing for >300 Million crypto investors globally. Retail investors live in constant fear and self-doubt about their investment decisions made in the backdrop of social media frenzy and FOMO. The startup empowers investors to seamlessly buy and sell crypto baskets via their respective crypto exchange accounts. Hence, the platform does not seek custody of funds and assets nor any trade execution rights.

