Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $1,999,000, a decrease of $862,000 from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 were $.42 compared to $.60 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $6,124,000, a decrease of $268,000, or 4.2%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.29 for the first six months of 2022 versus $1.34 for the first six months of 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .98% and 8.87%, respectively, for the first half of 2022, compared to 1.06% and 9.39%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller said, "OVBC has had an active quarter. We are set to open our newest Ohio Valley Bank location in Ironton later this summer.  The office will expand our footprint into Lawrence County, Ohio, as well as keep us on the path to continue growing as a strong, independent community bank. We have also been involved in local county fairs this summer and are proud to continue our support of these wonderful community events. OVB's 150th anniversary celebration has also continued with our locations hosting special customer appreciation events along with monthly cash giveaways. Although market conditions continue to be very challenging, our associates at Race Day Mortgage are now offering lending services in additional states across the country. As we continue to grow, our goal of enhancing the communities we serve remains steadfast."

For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $338,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $280,000 from the same respective periods last year. Contributing to the increase in net interest income was the growth in average earning assets. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, average earning assets increased $39 million from the same period the prior year. The increase was partly due to average securities, which increased $58 million from the first half of last year in relation to higher average deposit balances. Partially offsetting the growth in securities was the $14 million decrease in average loan balances. The decrease in average loans was related to SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. As of the first quarter of 2022, all PPP loans have been paid off. As a result, the average balance of PPP loans decreased $24 million and the corresponding interest and fees on PPP loans decreased $697,000 for the first half of 2022, as compared to the same period last year. The earnings contribution from the higher balance of earning assets was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the net interest margin was 3.58%, compared to 3.65% for the same period the prior year. The decrease was attributable to the higher relative balances maintained in securities, which generally yield less than loans. With the actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates during the first half of 2022, the net interest margin has responded positively. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2022 versus 3.51% for the first quarter of 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses totaled $813,000, an increase of $786,000 from the same period last year. The quarterly provision for loan loss expense was primarily associated with quarter-to-date net charge-offs of $868,000, of which, $613,000 was related to a single loan relationship. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was negative $313,000, a decrease of $288,000 from the same period last year. The negative provision for loan loss expense experienced during the first half of 2022 was due to a decrease in certain economic risk factors, such as the level of classified and criticized loans and the partial release of the COVID reserve. These improvements contributed to lower general reserves, which more than offset the year-to-date net charge-offs of $956,000 and the increase in specific reserves on collateral-dependent, impaired loans of $287,000. The allowance for loan losses was .60% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to .78% at December 31, 2021 and .80% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans improved to .46% at June 30, 2022, compared to .56% at December 31, 2021 and .77% at June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $2,636,000, an increase of $130,000 from the same period last year, which was attributable to service charges on deposit accounts. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $6,356,000, an increase of $511,000 from the same period last year. The increase in year-to-date noninterest income was due to a $358,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, an $89,000 increase in interchange income on debit and credit card transactions, and a $90,000 increase in mortgage banking income in relation to our new mortgage company, Race Day Mortgage.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $10,023,000, an increase of $726,000 from the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $19,811,000, an increase of $1,327,000, or 7.2%, from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $404,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased $704,000 as compared to the first half of 2021. The increase was primarily related to the staffing of Race Day Mortgage and to annual merit increases. Further contributing to higher noninterest expense was software expense, professional fees and data processing. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, software expense increased $122,000 and $176,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The increase was partly due to software platforms utilized by Race Day Mortgage. Professional fees increased $71,000 during the second quarter of 2022 and increased $130,000 during the first half of 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021. Professional fees were impacted by higher accounting fees associated with additional audit requirements. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, data processing expense increased $125,000 from the same period last year due to higher credit and debit card transaction volume.

The Company's total assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.254 billion, an increase of $4 million from December 31, 2021. During the first half of 2022, the Company deployed a portion of the heightened cash balance into higher yielding earning assets. Since December 31, 2021, loan balances have increased $39 million, which was largely related to funding a warehouse line of credit for a mortgage lender. In addition, the securities portfolio increased $16 million. These increases were funded by a $58 million decrease cash and cash equivalents. At June 30, 2022, total deposits increased $13 million and shareholders' equity decreased $9 million from year end 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was related to recording the fair value adjustment for securities classified as available-for-sale. Based on the increase in market rates during the first half of 2022, the fair value of securities decreased $13 million on an after-tax basis.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The Company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio; and Race Day Mortgage, Inc., an online consumer direct mortgage company. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements.  Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, operations, customers and capital position; (ii) the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market related to COVID-19 or responses to the health crisis; (iii) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (iv) competitive pressures;  (v) fluctuations in interest rates; (vi) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (vii) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (viii) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (ix) regulatory changes; and (x) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


June 30,




2022


2021


2022


2021

PER SHARE DATA










  Earnings per share



$          0.42


$          0.60


$            1.29


$          1.34

  Dividends per share



$          0.36


$          0.21


$            0.57


$          0.42

  Book value per share



$        27.78


$        29.12


$          27.78


$         29.12

  Dividend payout ratio (a)



85.89 %


35.14 %


44.35 %


31.46 %

  Weighted average shares outstanding

4,771,774


4,787,446


4,766,453


4,787,446











DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)








  Dividends reinvested under










     employee stock ownership plan (b)

$              -


$              -


$             154


$           188

  Dividends reinvested under










     dividend reinvestment plan (c)


$           710


$           437


$          1,225


$           862











PERFORMANCE RATIOS










  Return on average equity



5.87 %


8.32 %


8.87 %


9.39 %

  Return on average assets



0.63 %


0.92 %


0.98 %


1.06 %

  Net interest margin (d)



3.64 %


3.58 %


3.58 %


3.65 %

  Efficiency ratio (e)



75.33 %


72.41 %


73.03 %


70.16 %

  Average earning assets (in 000's)


$  1,174,755


$  1,157,040


$   1,171,081


$  1,131,654











(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.







(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.





(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.






(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.




(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.

















OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three months ended


Six months ended

(in $000's)



June 30,


June 30,




2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income:










     Interest and fees on loans



$       10,020


$       10,562


$        19,818


$       21,127

     Interest and dividends on securities


969


604


1,775


1,137

     Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks

232


33


285


61

          Total interest income



11,221


11,199


21,878


22,325

Interest expense:










     Deposits



507


799


1,026


1,682

     Borrowings



161


185


309


380

          Total interest expense



668


984


1,335


2,062

Net interest income



10,553


10,215


20,543


20,263

Provision for loan losses 



813


27


(313)


(25)

Noninterest income:










     Service charges on deposit accounts

595


390


1,153


795

     Trust fees



86


70


167


142

     Income from bank owned life insurance and








       annuity assets



195


200


469


448

     Mortgage banking income



220


186


455


365

     Electronic refund check/deposit fees

135


135


675


675

     Debit / credit card interchange income

1,177


1,173


2,312


2,223

     Gain on other real estate owned


0


0


7


1

     Tax preparation fees



50


55


738


749

     Other



178


297


380


447

          Total noninterest income



2,636


2,506


6,356


5,845

Noninterest expense:










     Salaries and employee benefits


5,683


5,279


11,253


10,549

     Occupancy 



424


465


902


932

     Furniture and equipment 



279


269


545


565

     Professional fees



498


427


987


857

     Marketing expense



229


268


458


536

     FDIC insurance 



88


79


170


158

     Data processing 



688


660


1,360


1,235

     Software



556


434


1,059


883

     Foreclosed assets



36


8


37


22

     Amortization of intangibles



10


14


20


27

     Other 



1,532


1,394


3,020


2,720

          Total noninterest expense



10,023


9,297


19,811


18,484

Income before income taxes



2,353


3,397


7,401


7,649

Income taxes



354


536


1,277


1,257

NET INCOME



$        1,999


$        2,861


$          6,124


$         6,392













OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)














(in $000's, except share data)







June 30,


December 31








2022


2021

ASSETS










Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks





$        14,942


$       14,111

Interest-bearing deposits with banks






79,152


137,923

     Total cash and cash equivalents






94,094


152,034

Certificates of deposit in financial institutions





1,873


2,329

Securities available for sale 







193,617


177,000

Securities held to maturity (estimated fair value:  2022 - $9,037; 2021 - $10,450)


9,735


10,294

Restricted investments in bank stocks





7,265


7,265

Total loans 







870,252


831,191

  Less:  Allowance for loan losses 






(5,214)


(6,483)

     Net loans







865,038


824,708

Premises and equipment, net







20,742


20,730

Premises and equipment held for sale, net





432


438

Other real estate owned, net







15


15

Accrued interest receivable







2,940


2,695

Goodwill







7,319


7,319

Other intangible assets, net







44


64

Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets





37,750


37,281

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net





1,116


1,195

Other assets







11,906


6,402

          Total assets







$   1,253,886


$  1,249,769











LIABILITIES










Noninterest-bearing deposits







$      346,144


$     353,578

Interest-bearing deposits







727,210


706,330

     Total deposits







1,073,354


1,059,908

Other borrowed funds 







18,484


19,614

Subordinated debentures







8,500


8,500

Operating lease liability







1,116


1,195

Other liabilities







19,862


19,196

          Total liabilities







1,121,316


1,108,413











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;





  2022 - 5,465,707 shares issued; 2021 - 5,447,185 shares issued)



5,465


5,447

Additional paid-in capital







51,722


51,165

Retained earnings







104,110


100,702

Accumulated other comprehensive income





(12,061)


708

Treasury stock, at cost (693,933 shares)





(16,666)


(16,666)

          Total shareholders' equity







132,570


141,356

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$   1,253,886


$  1,249,769











Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-valley-banc-corp-reports-2nd-quarter-earnings-301595437.html

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.