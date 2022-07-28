Starco Brands (STCB) Expands Retail Distribution of Whipshots™

Whipshots™ is now available in 11 States and Over 4,000 Retail Stores in just 5 Months

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands today announced that Whipshots™, the ground breaking vodka-infused whipped cream, is expanding its retail presence across the United States and is now available in 11 states including most recently Texas, Washington D.C./Maryland, Nevada, and Illinois. The expansion builds upon Whipshots' successful entry into instant-delivery, on-premise and off-premise retail across the U.S., making the highly-demanded product available to even more consumers in more locations in just over 5 months.

Following its national retail launch in February 2022, Whipshots has expanded its footprint to over 4,000 points of distribution, including some of the largest chains in each market including Total Wine, BevMo, Binny's, Specs, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Lee's, Liquor Barn and Gopuff. Whipshots is available in 50mL ($5.99), 200mL ($14.99) and 350mL ($19.99) sizes in all three flavors: vanilla, caramel and mocha.

"The overwhelming demand for Whipshots across the U.S. has been remarkable and is a true testament to what's possible when you have a culture that is hard wired for innovation committing to only commercializing products that can change behavior," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "I also can't say enough about our team, best-in-class retail partners and of course our creative inspiration, marketing force and partner Cardi B." says Sklar.

In addition to the expansion across the U.S., the industry has embraced the vodka-infused whipped cream by awarding the brand a Double Gold Medal in the 2022 SIP Awards and Double Gold Medal in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. Whipshots is an overwhelming hit with consumers and fans flocking to social media to flaunt their favorite boozy whipped creations. At last count, the brand has organically earned over 150M views on TikTok alone, making it a true pop culture phenomenon.

"We knew we had something special with Whipshots, however, the way that consumers have embraced the brand, and made it a part of the cultural fabric in just a short period of time, is incredibly rewarding," said David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. "You can see how much fun we've brought to the spirits industry just by watching our fans showing off their whipped creations."

Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert, or party.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies that spark enjoyment in the everyday. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots™

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots™ is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and was launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots™ is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Double Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots™ @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (STCB) is an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting-edge brands that change our behavior and spark enjoyment in the everyday. Starco Brands is a public company and develops products across a variety of categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, OTC, Food, Beverage & Spirits and DIY Hardware. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ariel Moses l Rogers & Cowan PMK

Whipshots@rogersandcowanpmk.com

