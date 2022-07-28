VENA SOLUTIONS PROMOTES LE HUONG TRUONG TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Truong to guide Vena's legal affairs as SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that Le Huong Truong has been promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and will join Vena's executive leadership team led by CEO Hunter Madeley.

"It's important for all leaders to find the right balance of speed and certainty, especially in our high-growth environment," said Madeley. "Le's strong, stable advice and counsel have provided a solid foundation for Vena's continued success. We are fortunate to be able to lean on and learn from Le as we continue to build our company and culture."

Truong joined Vena as Vice President and General Counsel in 2020, leading the legal function to deliver on its core mandate of managing risk and driving growth at scale. She was also instrumental in completing Vena's Series C funding round , which raised approximately $300 million in one of the largest funding rounds for a Canadian tech company.

Previously, Truong served as Senior Corporate Counsel at technology solutions provider CDW, overseeing the company's Canadian legal function as a member of its Canadian leadership team. Prior to that, she served as Legal Counsel for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and as an associate at the law firm Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP. Truong holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Waterloo. She also earned a master's degree in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto.

"It's an honor and a privilege to serve on the executive leadership team alongside Hunter and so many other talented Venanites," Truong said. "Coming off a record-setting first half , I am excited at the opportunity to help guide our company in its mission and in the continued service of our customers."

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

