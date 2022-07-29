Pediatric Medical Centers Improve the Efficiency of Investigator-Initiated, Multi-Site, Collaborative Research with TriNetX

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced the inaugural members of the Pediatric Collaboratory Network (PCN), comprised of Children's National Hospital, WVU Medicine Children's (Morgantown, WV), Children's HealthSM (Dallas, TX), and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, FL). The PCN will streamline investigator-initiated research utilizing pediatric real-world data (RWD) across participating institutions.

Representatives from the participating pediatric medical centers meet monthly to propose and evaluate new collaborative research opportunities, introduce potential co-investigators, and pursue peer-reviewed publications. Additional pediatric medical centers are welcome to join the collaborative and are encouraged to contact TriNetX.

Neil Goldenberg, MD, PhD, the Associate Dean for Research at Johns Hopkins All Children's, will be leading the effort for Johns Hopkins.

"Children's National Hospital is proud to be part of such a novel resource for pediatric researchers. We are looking forward to expanding opportunities to collaborate with other leading pediatric researchers at healthcare organizations across the world," said Jurran Wilson, Program Lead, Recruitment & Engagement, Project Manager, Informatics Core, The Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Children's National. "Together, through the Pediatric Collaboratory Network, we hope to catalyze innovative clinical trials and lower the barriers to multi-site, investigator-initiated research."

"Children's Health is excited to participate in the Pediatric Collaboratory Network, further enhancing opportunities to collaborate on multi-site studies with other pediatric institutions within the TriNetX network," added Deborah Town, Sr. Director, Research Administration & Professional Services Operations at Children's Health.

"This collaborative will bring WVU Medicine Children's and participating institutions to the forefront of research and innovation," said Pavithra R. Ellison, MD, MMM, FASA, Medical Director, Perioperative Services at WVU Medicine Children's. "We are excited to partner with peer institutions and look forward to ushering in a new era of data-driven research at global scale."

"TriNetX is thrilled to support pediatric medical centers with real-world data for investigator-initiated research that leads to a better understanding of human health and improved outcomes for all patients," said Rick Lilienthal, Director of Data Expansion at TriNetX. "Participation in the Pediatric Collaboratory Network is open and encouraged for all researchers interested in pediatric research that join the TriNetX global health research network."

For more information and to learn how to join the PCN, visit https://trinetx.com/pediatric-collaboratory-network or contact join@trinetx.com

