BLUEMERCURY ANNOUNCES DR. ELYSE LOVE AS DERMATOLOGIST ADVISOR

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluemercury announced today the appointment of Dr. Elyse Love as the retailer's first Dermatologist Advisor. Dr. Love is a board-certified dermatologist who practices a wide spectrum of medical and cosmetic dermatology at Gramercy Laser and Medical Dermatology (GLAMDerm) in NYC.

Founded with the goal of creating a more personal beauty shopping experience, Bluemercury has maintained its position as the neighborhood beauty store where customers can find best-in-class, innovative beauty products with honest, expert advice in a welcoming and friendly setting. Dr. Love's appointment is a natural step in the retailer's ongoing effort to cater to the personalized needs of their customers, with education and expertise at the core.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Elyse Love to the Bluemercury family," said Maly Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer at Bluemercury. "As we all know, today's beauty consumer is increasingly more educated and thoughtful about their purchase decisions. Dr. Love's expert perspective and credibility will be invaluable in strengthening our position as the ultimate beauty resource with the best products, services and professionals that shoppers can trust."

In her new role, Dr. Love will collaborate with Bluemercury to offer expert guidance on the retailer's current and future product portfolio, as well as its strategy surrounding spa services. Additionally, she will help propel internal education by assisting in the development of product training materials for Bluemercury's in-store Beauty Experts and estheticians.

Dr. Love will also be integrated into external communications efforts including email marketing, social media and Bluemercury's ongoing virtual #Masterclass series on Bluemercury.com.

"From the moment I first stepped into a Bluemercury store, I was immediately impressed with the curated product selection and the seamless, straightforward shopping experience," said Dr. Love. "I'm honored to join the team in this advisory role and look forward to bringing my knowledge and passion for beauty and skincare to the world of Bluemercury."

ABOUT BLUEMERCURY

Bluemercury is widely recognized as the nation's largest and fastest-growing luxury beauty products and retail spa chain. Bluemercury was created as a haven for beauty lovers—a place for them to receive honest, expert advice and to find the best beauty products in the world, right in their neighborhoods. Bluemercury joined Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) through acquisition in March 2015. The retailer now boasts more than 180 specialty stores nationwide. For more information or to become a member of BLUEREWARDS, visit www.bluemercury.com and follow @bluemercury on social media.

ABOUT DR. ELYSE LOVE

Dr. Love is a board-certified dermatologist practicing medical and cosmetic dermatology at Gramercy Laser and Medical Dermatology (GLAMDerm) in NYC. She treats a wide spectrum of ages, genders, races, and ethnicities in her practice. Her signature approach is designing routines that fit each individual by combining lifestyle modifications, over the counter and prescription products, and minimally invasive procedures into an approachable, enjoyable, and effective routine.

