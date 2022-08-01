Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Per Share
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) - diluted
$ (0.30)
$ 1.48
$ (0.97)
$ 1.02
FFO - diluted
$ 1.02
$ 0.95
$ 2.03
$ 1.87
Core FFO - diluted
$ 1.12
$ 0.98
$ 2.10
$ 1.93
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
Sequential
Comparison
YTD Comparison
Same-Store Results
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022
2022 vs. 2021
Revenues
11.7 %
4.2 %
10.1 %
Expenses
11.9 %
2.5 %
10.7 %
NOI
11.5 %
5.4 %
9.7 %
Three months ended
Same-Store Results
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Weighted Average Occupancy
94.8 %
93.9 %
94.9 %
(1)
NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.
Highlights
- Net Loss was $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Net Income of $1.48 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
- Core FFO increased 14.3% to $1.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended June 30, 2021;
- Same-store revenues increased by 11.7% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, driving an 11.5% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and
- Revised 2022 financial outlook, increasing our guidance range for net loss per share to $0.31 to $0.14 per diluted share. We also increased our same-store NOI growth guidance for 2022 to 10.0% to 12.0%, an increase of 2% over our previous guidance range. This resulted in an increase in the Core FFO guidance range to $4.45 to $4.61 per diluted share.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $196.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $183.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million.
Revised 2022 Financial Outlook
Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and increased its earnings per share, Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.
Previous Outlook for 2022
Updated Outlook for 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Earnings per Share – diluted
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.14)
Same-Store Revenue
7.0 %
9.0 %
9.0 %
10.5 %
Same-Store Expenses
5.5 %
7.5 %
7.5 %
8.5 %
Same-Store NOI
8.0 %
10.0 %
10.0 %
12.0 %
FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
$ 4.32
$ 4.49
Core FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.45
$ 4.61
Earnings Call
Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until August 16, 2022
USA Toll Free Number
1-844-200-6205
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
753198
Conference Number
920238
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com
Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com
Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
High closing price
$ 103.17
$ 108.27
$ 111.26
$ 105.42
$ 79.71
Low closing price
$ 76.65
$ 89.01
$ 96.58
$ 78.42
$ 67.28
Average closing price
$ 87.61
$ 97.15
$ 103.29
$ 94.10
$ 71.99
Closing price at end of quarter
$ 81.55
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
Common share distributions – annualized
$ 2.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.88
$ 2.88
$ 2.80
Closing dividend yield – annualized
3.6 %
3.0 %
2.6 %
3.1 %
3.6 %
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
15,373
15,365
15,016
14,281
14,045
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
995
997
832
845
881
Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
—
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus
$ 1,513,079
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
REVENUE
$ 63,116
$ 60,314
$ 57,988
$ 50,413
$ 46,656
$ 123,430
$ 93,304
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses,
19,011
19,014
16,852
14,434
13,018
38,025
26,467
Real estate taxes
7,205
6,859
6,654
5,916
5,742
14,064
11,534
Property management expense
2,721
2,253
2,697
2,203
2,085
4,974
3,852
Casualty (gain) loss
382
598
280
(10)
(27)
980
74
Depreciation/amortization
24,768
31,001
30,418
22,447
19,308
55,769
39,300
General and administrative expenses
5,221
4,500
4,231
4,279
3,797
9,721
7,703
TOTAL EXPENSES
$ 59,308
$ 64,225
$ 61,132
$ 49,269
$ 43,923
$ 123,533
$ 88,930
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and
27
—
678
—
26,840
27
—
Operating income (loss)
3,835
(3,911)
(2,466)
1,144
29,573
(76)
4,374
Interest expense
(7,561)
(7,715)
(7,456)
(7,302)
(7,089)
(15,276)
(14,320)
Interest and other income (loss)
(17)
1,063
1,117
(5,082)
619
1,046
1,050
Net income (loss)
$ (3,743)
$ (10,563)
$ (8,805)
$ (11,240)
$ 23,103
$ (14,306)
$ (8,896)
Dividends to Series D preferred
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(320)
(320)
Net (income) loss attributable to
950
2,157
1,793
1,930
(1,386)
3,107
(917)
Net (income) loss attributable to
(38)
(23)
(36)
(22)
(19)
(61)
(36)
Net income (loss) attributable to
(2,991)
(8,589)
(7,208)
(9,492)
21,538
(11,580)
(10,169)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(3,214)
(3,214)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE
$ (4,598)
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (14,794)
$ (13,383)
Per Share Data - Basic
Net earnings (loss) per common share –
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.49
$ (0.97)
$ 1.02
Per Share Data - Diluted
Net earnings (loss) per common share –
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.48
$ (0.97)
$ 1.02
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$ 2,401,427
$ 2,390,952
$ 2,271,170
$ 2,203,606
$ 1,838,837
Less accumulated depreciation
(487,834)
(465,752)
(443,592)
(426,926)
(407,400)
1,913,593
1,925,200
1,827,578
1,776,680
1,431,437
Mortgage loans receivable
—
—
43,276
42,160
37,457
Total real estate investments
1,913,593
1,925,200
1,870,854
1,818,840
1,468,894
Cash and cash equivalents
13,156
13,313
31,267
20,816
5,194
Restricted cash
1,914
2,409
7,358
2,376
8,444
Other assets
18,950
24,651
30,582
34,919
17,218
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,947,613
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 48,077
$ 50,360
$ 62,403
$ 58,092
$ 52,413
Revolving line of credit
73,000
46,000
76,000
57,000
87,000
Notes payable, net of loan costs
299,374
299,359
299,344
299,454
319,286
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
497,917
521,536
480,703
489,140
287,143
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 918,368
$ 917,255
$ 918,450
$ 903,686
$ 745,842
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
$ 18,627
$ 22,412
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
$ 18,022
EQUITY
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
1,207,849
1,203,685
1,157,255
1,092,130
1,033,940
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(511,552)
(495,732)
(474,318)
(454,691)
(433,310)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,362)
(2,550)
(4,435)
(5,784)
(12,064)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 787,465
$ 798,933
$ 772,032
$ 725,185
$ 682,096
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
222,528
226,302
223,600
225,850
53,133
Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
625
671
648
645
657
Total equity
$ 1,010,618
$ 1,025,906
$ 996,280
$ 951,680
$ 735,886
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
$ 1,947,613
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.
The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Sequential
Year-Over-Year
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ 3,835
$ (3,911)
$ 29,573
$ 7,746
(198.1) %
$ (25,738)
(87.0) %
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
2,721
2,253
2,085
468
20.8 %
636
30.5 %
Casualty (gain) loss
382
598
(27)
(216)
(36.1) %
409
*
Depreciation and amortization
24,768
31,001
19,308
(6,233)
(20.1) %
5,460
28.3 %
General and administrative expenses
5,221
4,500
3,797
721
16.0 %
1,424
37.5 %
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other
(27)
—
(26,840)
(27)
N/A
26,813
(99.9) %
Net operating income
$ 36,900
$ 34,441
$ 27,896
$ 2,459
7.1 %
$ 9,004
32.3 %
Revenue
Same-store
$ 48,867
$ 46,891
$ 43,762
$ 1,976
4.2 %
$ 5,105
11.7 %
Non-same-store
13,334
12,507
1,195
827
6.6 %
12,139
1,015.8 %
Other properties
915
916
664
(1)
(0.1) %
251
37.8 %
Dispositions
—
—
1,035
—
—
(1,035)
(100.0) %
Total
63,116
60,314
46,656
2,802
4.6 %
16,460
35.3 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate
Same-store
19,700
19,215
17,610
485
2.5 %
2,090
11.9 %
Non-same-store
6,286
6,329
357
(43)
(0.7) %
5,929
1,660.8 %
Other properties
230
329
258
(99)
(30.1) %
(28)
(10.9) %
Dispositions
—
—
535
—
—
(535)
(100.0) %
Total
26,216
25,873
18,760
343
1.3 %
7,456
39.7 %
Net operating income
Same-store
29,167
27,676
26,152
1,491
5.4 %
3,015
11.5 %
Non-same-store
7,048
6,178
838
870
14.1 %
6,210
741.1 %
Other properties
685
587
406
98
16.7 %
279
68.7 %
Dispositions
—
—
500
—
—
(500)
(100.0) %
Total
$ 36,900
$ 34,441
$ 27,896
$ 2,459
7.1 %
$ 9,004
32.3 %
* Not a meaningful percentage
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ (76)
$ 31,214
$ (31,290)
(100.2) %
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
4,974
3,852
1,122
29.1 %
Casualty (gain) loss
980
74
906
*
Depreciation and amortization
55,769
39,300
16,469
41.9 %
General and administrative expenses
9,721
7,703
2,018
26.2 %
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
(27)
(26,840)
26,813
(99.9) %
Net operating income
$ 71,341
$ 55,303
$ 16,038
29.0 %
Revenue
Same-store
$ 95,758
$ 86,956
$ 8,802
10.1 %
Non-same-store
25,841
2,242
23,599
1,052.6 %
Other properties
1,831
1,332
499
37.5 %
Dispositions
—
2,774
(2,774)
(100.0) %
Total
123,430
93,304
30,126
32.3 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
38,915
35,140
3,775
10.7 %
Non-same-store
12,614
701
11,913
1,699.4 %
Other properties
560
521
39
7.5 %
Dispositions
—
1,639
(1,639)
(100.0) %
Total
52,089
38,001
14,088
37.1 %
Net operating income
Same-store
56,843
51,816
5,027
9.7 %
Non-same-store
13,227
1,541
11,686
758.3 %
Other properties
1,271
811
460
56.7 %
Dispositions
—
1,135
(1,135)
(100.0) %
Total
$ 71,341
$ 55,303
$ 16,038
29.0 %
* Not a meaningful percentage
Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes
Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Controllable expenses
On-site compensation(1)
$ 5,234
$ 4,676
$ 558
11.9 %
$ 9,978
$ 9,199
$ 779
8.5 %
Repairs and maintenance
3,055
2,534
521
20.6 %
5,627
4,730
897
19.0 %
Utilities
3,089
2,519
570
22.6 %
7,035
5,678
1,357
23.9 %
Administrative and marketing
1,059
923
136
14.7 %
2,105
1,857
248
13.4 %
Total
$ 12,437
$ 10,652
$ 1,785
16.8 %
$ 24,745
$ 21,464
$ 3,281
15.3 %
Non-controllable expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 5,521
$ 5,391
$ 130
2.4 %
$ 10,763
$ 10,741
$ 22
0.2 %
Insurance
1,742
1,567
175
11.2 %
3,407
2,935
472
16.1 %
Total
$ 7,263
$ 6,958
$ 305
4.4 %
$ 14,170
$ 13,676
$ 494
3.6 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate
$ 6,286
$ 357
$ 5,929
1,660.8 %
$ 12,614
$ 701
$ 11,913
1,699.4 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate
230
258
(28)
(10.9) %
560
521
39
7.5 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate
—
535
(535)
(100.0) %
—
1,639
(1,639)
(100.0) %
Total property operating expenses, including
$ 26,216
$ 18,760
$ 7,456
39.7 %
$ 52,089
$ 38,001
$ 14,088
37.1 %
(1)
On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.
Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
- impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.
Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.
While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Funds From Operations
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (4,598)
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (14,794)
$ 13,457
Adjustments:
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
(950)
(2,157)
(1,793)
(1,930)
1,386
(3,107)
917
Depreciation and amortization
24,768
31,001
30,418
22,447
19,308
55,769
39,300
Less depreciation – non real estate
(101)
(101)
(101)
(80)
(87)
(202)
(185)
Less depreciation – partially owned entities
(7)
(21)
(21)
(24)
(24)
(28)
(48)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate
(27)
—
(678)
—
(26,840)
(27)
(26,840)
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 19,085
$ 18,526
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 13,674
$ 37,611
$ 26,601
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
163
25
—
—
—
188
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
5
—
2
530
3
5
—
Technology implementation costs(1)
447
103
535
625
447
550
860
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
—
—
(450)
—
—
—
Acquisition related costs
—
—
90
140
—
—
—
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
205
(613)
(411)
5,353
—
(408)
—
Amortization of assumed debt
(116)
(115)
(26)
(27)
—
(231)
—
Pursuit costs
1,127
—
—
—
—
1,127
—
Other miscellaneous items
100
(4)
(61)
(3)
—
96
3
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 21,016
$ 17,922
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 14,124
$ 38,938
$ 27,464
Funds from operations applicable to common shares
$ 19,085
$ 18,526
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 13,674
$ 37,611
$ 26,601
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
320
320
Funds from operations applicable to common shares
$ 19,245
$ 18,686
$ 19,170
$ 9,474
$ 13,834
$ 37,931
$ 26,921
Core funds from operations applicable to common
$ 21,016
$ 17,922
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 14,124
$ 38,938
$ 27,464
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
320
320
Core funds from operations applicable to common
$ 21,176
$ 18,082
$ 19,299
$ 15,642
$ 14,284
$ 39,258
$ 27,784
Per Share Data
Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.81)
$ 1.48
$ (0.97)
$ 1.02
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$ 1.02
$ 1.01
$ 1.07
$ 0.60
$ 0.95
$ 2.03
$ 1.87
Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$ 1.12
$ 0.98
$ 1.08
$ 0.98
$ 0.98
$ 2.10
$ 1.93
Weighted average shares - basic
15,369
15,097
14,541
14,065
13,353
15,233
13,216
Effect of redeemable operating partnership units
995
965
838
865
916
978
939
Effect of Series D preferred units
228
228
228
228
228
228
228
Effect of Series E preferred units
2,186
2,186
2,186
705
—
2,186
—
Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock
48
66
75
59
17
57
18
Weighted average shares and Units - diluted
18,826
18,542
17,868
15,922
14,514
18,682
14,401
(1)
Costs are related to a two-year implementation.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (2,991)
$ (8,589)
$ (7,208)
$ (9,492)
$ 21,538
$ (11,580)
$ 16,671
Adjustments:
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
320
320
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
(950)
(2,157)
(1,793)
(1,930)
1,386
(3,107)
917
Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests –
$ (3,781)
$ (10,586)
$ (8,841)
$ (11,262)
$ 23,084
$ (14,367)
$ 17,908
Adjustments:
Interest expense
7,547
7,700
7,440
7,287
7,075
15,247
14,291
Loss on extinguishment of debt
5
—
2
530
3
5
3
Depreciation/amortization related to real estate
24,759
30,980
30,397
22,423
19,284
55,739
39,253
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
163
25
—
—
—
188
—
Interest income
(74)
(464)
(644)
(769)
(583)
(538)
(990)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other
(27)
—
(678)
—
(26,840)
(27)
(26,840)
Technology implementation costs
447
103
534
625
447
550
860
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
—
—
(450)
—
—
—
Acquisition related costs
—
—
90
140
—
—
—
Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market
18
(582)
(359)
5,361
—
(564)
—
Pursuit costs
1,127
—
—
—
—
1,127
—
Other miscellaneous items
100
(4)
(61)
(3)
—
96
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 30,284
$ 27,172
$ 27,880
$ 23,882
$ 22,470
$ 57,456
$ 44,485
CENTERSPACE
DEBT ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
Debt Maturity Schedule
Annual Expirations
Future Maturities of Debt
Secured Fixed
Debt
Unsecured Fixed
Debt
Unsecured
Total
Debt
% of
Total Debt
Weighted
Average Interest
2022 (remainder)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
—
—
2023
42,015
—
—
42,015
4.8 %
4.02 %
2024
—
—
—
—
—
—
2025
31,699
—
73,000
104,699
12.0 %
3.08 %
2026
52,762
—
—
52,762
6.0 %
3.74 %
Thereafter
374,734
300,000
—
674,734
77.2 %
3.21 %
Total debt
$ 501,210
$ 300,000
$ 73,000
$ 874,210
100.0 %
3.27 %
(1)
Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Debt Balances Outstanding
Secured fixed rate - other mortgages
$ 302,360
$ 326,113
$ 284,934
$ 293,547
$ 288,363
Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility
198,850
198,850
198,850
198,850
—
Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)
—
—
75,000
57,000
50,000
Unsecured variable rate line of credit
73,000
46,000
1,000
—
37,000
Unsecured term loans
—
—
—
—
145,000
Unsecured senior notes
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
175,000
Debt total
$ 874,210
$ 870,963
$ 859,784
$ 849,397
$ 695,363
Other mortgages rate
3.85 %
3.85 %
3.81 %
3.83 %
3.90 %
Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate
2.78 %
2.78 %
2.78 %
2.78 %
—
Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)
3.04 %
2.56 %
4.22 %
2.79 %
2.24 %
Term loan rate (rate with swap)
—
—
—
—
4.19 %
Senior notes rate
3.12 %
3.12 %
3.12 %
3.12 %
3.47 %
Total debt
3.27 %
3.29 %
3.26 %
3.23 %
3.70 %
(1)
The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL ANALYSIS
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Equity Capitalization
Common shares outstanding
15,373
15,365
15,016
14,281
14,045
Operating partnership units outstanding
995
997
832
845
881
Series E preferred units (as converted)
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
—
Total common shares and units outstanding
18,554
18,548
18,034
17,312
14,926
Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)
$ 81.55
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
Equity capitalization-common shares and units
$ 1,513,079
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
Recorded book value of preferred shares
$ 93,350
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
Total equity capitalization
$ 1,606,429
$ 1,913,460
$ 2,093,501
$ 1,729,514
$ 1,271,191
Series D Preferred Units
$ 18,627
$ 22,412
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
$ 18,022
Debt Capitalization
Total debt
$ 874,210
$ 870,963
$ 859,784
$ 849,397
$ 695,363
Total capitalization
$ 2,499,266
$ 2,806,835
$ 2,978,616
$ 2,600,496
$ 1,984,576
Total debt to total capitalization(1)
35.0 %
31.0 %
28.9 %
33.1 %
35 %
(1)
Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Debt service coverage ratio(1)
3.39 x
2.93 x
3.17 x
2.75 x
2.62 x
3.16 x
2.58 x
Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred
2.83 x
2.50 x
2.68 x
2.32 x
2.21 x
2.64 x
2.17 x
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
7.11 x
7.89 x
7.43 x
8.67 x
7.68 x
7.49 x
7.76 x
Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
8.03 x
8.96 x
8.50 x
9.88 x
8.92 x
8.47 x
9.01 x
Distribution Data
Common shares and Units outstanding at record date
16,367
16,363
15,848
15,126
14,926
16,367
14,926
Total common distribution declared
$ 11,948
$ 11,944
$ 11,411
$ 10,890
$ 10,448
$ 23,892
$ 20,367
Common distribution per share and Unit
$ 0.73
$ 0.73
$ 0.72
$ 0.72
$ 0.70
$ 1.46
$ 1.40
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)
65.2 %
74.5 %
66.7 %
73.5 %
71.4 %
69.5 %
72.5 %
(1)
Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
(2)
Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
(3)
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% Change
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% Change
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 8,667
$ 7,870
10.1 %
$ 2,816
$ 2,504
12.5 %
$ 5,851
$ 5,366
9.0 %
Minneapolis, MN
2,537
12,911
11,395
13.3 %
5,480
5,064
8.2 %
7,431
6,331
17.4 %
North Dakota
2,421
8,482
8,078
5.0 %
3,523
3,199
10.1 %
4,959
4,879
1.6 %
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,501
4,037
11.5 %
1,931
1,885
2.4 %
2,570
2,152
19.4 %
Rochester, MN
1,121
5,235
4,709
11.2 %
2,138
1,937
10.4 %
3,097
2,772
11.7 %
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,353
3,634
19.8 %
1,992
1,582
25.9 %
2,361
2,052
15.1 %
Other Mountain West
1,221
4,718
4,039
16.8 %
1,820
1,439
26.5 %
2,898
2,600
11.5 %
Same-Store Total
11,319
$ 48,867
$ 43,762
11.7 %
$ 19,700
$ 17,610
11.9 %
$ 29,167
$ 26,152
11.5 %
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy (1)
Average Monthly
Average Monthly
Regions
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Growth
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% Change
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
20.1 %
94.0 %
94.3 %
(0.3) %
$ 1,856
$ 1,693
9.6 %
$ 2,109
$ 1,909
10.5 %
Minneapolis, MN
25.5 %
94.2 %
94.2 %
—
1,601
1,519
5.4 %
1,800
1,589
13.3 %
North Dakota
17.0 %
95.6 %
95.9 %
(0.3) %
1,119
1,078
3.8 %
1,222
1,159
5.4 %
Omaha, NE
8.8 %
97.1 %
95.5 %
1.6 %
1,028
927
10.9 %
1,128
1,029
9.6 %
Rochester, MN
10.6 %
95.2 %
94.5 %
0.7 %
1,547
1,404
10.2 %
1,635
1,482
10.3 %
St. Cloud, MN
8.1 %
91.5 %
92.7 %
(1.2) %
1,150
1,005
14.4 %
1,330
1,097
21.2 %
Other Mountain West
9.9 %
96.5 %
98.1 %
(1.6) %
1,208
1,015
19.0 %
1,334
1,124
18.7 %
Same-Store Total
100.0 %
94.8 %
94.9 %
(0.1) %
$ 1,366
$ 1,256
8.8 %
$ 1,518
$ 1,358
11.8 %
(1)
Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(2)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
% Change
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
% Change
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 8,667
$ 8,458
2.5 %
$ 2,816
$ 2,468
14.1 %
$ 5,851
$ 5,990
0.4 %
Minneapolis, MN
2,537
12,911
12,391
4.2 %
5,480
5,398
1.5 %
7,431
6,993
6.3 %
North Dakota
2,421
8,482
8,157
4.0 %
3,523
3,653
(3.6) %
4,959
4,504
10.1 %
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,501
4,363
3.2 %
1,931
1,898
1.7 %
2,570
2,465
4.3 %
Rochester, MN
1,121
5,235
5,003
4.6 %
2,138
2,096
2.0 %
3,097
2,907
6.5 %
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,353
4,165
4.5 %
1,992
2,084
(4.4) %
2,361
2,081
13.5 %
Other Mountain West
1,221
4,718
4,354
8.4 %
1,820
1,618
12.5 %
2,898
2,736
5.9 %
Same-Store Total
11,319
$ 48,867
$ 46,891
4.2 %
$ 19,700
$ 19,215
2.5 %
$ 29,167
$ 27,676
5.4 %
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy
Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Growth
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
% Change
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
% Change
Denver, CO
20.1 %
94.0 %
94.3 %
(0.3) %
$ 1,856
$ 1,819
2.0 %
$ 2,109
$ 2,052
2.8 %
Minneapolis, MN
25.5 %
94.2 %
93.3 %
0.9 %
1,601
1,583
1.1 %
1,800
1,744
3.2 %
North Dakota
17.0 %
95.6 %
94.8 %
0.8 %
1,119
1,103
1.5 %
1,222
1,185
3.1 %
Omaha, NE
8.8 %
97.1 %
94.9 %
2.2 %
1,028
1,000
2.8 %
1,128
1,118
0.9 %
Rochester, MN
10.6 %
95.2 %
92.9 %
2.3 %
1,547
1,518
1.9 %
1,635
1,601
2.1 %
St. Cloud, MN
8.1 %
91.5 %
93.0 %
(1.5) %
1,150
1,120
2.7 %
1,330
1,252
6.2 %
Other Mountain West
9.9 %
96.5 %
94.0 %
2.5 %
1,208
1,155
4.6 %
1,334
1,264
5.5 %
Same-Store Total
100.0 %
94.8 %
93.9 %
0.9 %
$ 1,366
$ 1,339
2.0 %
$ 1,518
$ 1,471
3.2 %
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 17,124
$ 15,536
10.2 %
$ 5,283
$ 5,074
4.1 %
$ 11,841
$ 10,462
13.2 %
Minneapolis, MN
2,537
25,302
22,796
11.0 %
10,879
9,944
9.4 %
14,423
12,852
12.2 %
North Dakota
2,421
16,639
16,027
3.8 %
7,176
6,470
10.9 %
9,463
9,557
(1.0) %
Omaha, NE
1,370
8,865
8,063
9.9 %
3,828
3,647
5.0 %
5,037
4,416
14.1 %
Rochester, MN
1,121
10,238
9,353
9.5 %
4,235
3,923
8.0 %
6,003
5,430
10.6 %
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
8,518
7,289
16.9 %
4,076
3,217
26.7 %
4,442
4,072
9.1 %
Other Mountain West
1,221
9,072
7,892
15.0 %
3,438
2,865
20.0 %
5,634
5,027
12.1 %
Same-Store Total
11,319
$ 95,758
$ 86,956
10.1 %
$ 38,915
$ 35,140
10.7 %
$ 56,843
$ 51,816
9.7 %
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy
Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
2022
2021
Growth
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Denver, CO
20.8 %
94.2 %
94.0 %
0.2 %
$ 1,838
$ 1,688
8.9 %
$ 2,080
$ 1,891
10.0 %
Minneapolis, MN
25.4 %
93.8 %
93.6 %
0.2 %
1,592
1,511
5.4 %
1,772
1,600
10.8 %
North Dakota
16.6 %
95.2 %
96.0 %
(0.8) %
1,111
1,070
3.8 %
1,203
1,149
4.7 %
Omaha, NE
8.9 %
96.0 %
95.3 %
0.7 %
1,014
919
10.3 %
1,123
1,029
9.1 %
Rochester, MN
10.6 %
94.1 %
95.0 %
(0.9) %
1,532
1,390
10.2 %
1,618
1,464
10.5 %
St. Cloud, MN
7.8 %
92.3 %
93.6 %
(1.3) %
1,135
988
14.9 %
1,291
1,089
18.5 %
Other Mountain West
9.9 %
95.3 %
97.9 %
(2.6) %
1,181
1,001
18.0 %
1,299
1,100
18.1 %
Same-Store Total
100.0 %
94.3 %
94.8 %
(0.5) %
$ 1,353
$ 1,246
8.6 %
$ 1,494
$ 1,351
10.6 %
CENTERSPACE
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Number of Apartment Homes at Period End
Same-Store
11,319
11,319
10,672
10,676
10,676
Non-Same-Store
3,519
3,519
3,769
3,599
903
All Communities
14,838
14,838
14,441
14,275
11,579
Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)
Same-Store
$ 1,366
$ 1,339
$ 1,314
$ 1,279
$ 1,233
Non-Same-Store
1,245
1,218
1,225
1,506
1,617
All Communities
$ 1,337
$ 1,292
$ 1,291
$ 1,293
$ 1,263
Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)
Same-Store
$ 1,518
$ 1,471
$ 1,463
$ 1,392
$ 1,333
Non-Same-Store
1,329
1,271
1,306
1,606
1,739
All Communities
$ 1,473
$ 1,424
$ 1,423
$ 1,397
$ 1,365
Weighted Average Occupancy(4)
Same-Store
94.8 %
93.9 %
93.4 %
94.3 %
94.9 %
Non-Same-Store
95.0 %
94.5 %
94.7 %
95.1 %
94.2 %
All Communities
94.8 %
94.0 %
93.7 %
94.4 %
94.8 %
Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent
Same-Store
40.3 %
41.0 %
39.5 %
41.8 %
41.9 %
Non-Same-Store
47.1 %
50.6 %
44.1 %
39.9 %
32.9 %
All Communities
41.8 %
43.0 %
40.6 %
41.6 %
41.0 %
Capital Expenditures
Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store
$ 196
$ 145
$ 369
$ 255
$ 159
(1)
Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.
(2)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
(4)
Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
($ in thousands, except per home amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Same Store Capital Expenditures
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Total Same-Store Apartment Homes
11,319
11,319
11,319
11,319
Building - Exterior
$ 72
$ 416
$ 598
$ 900
Building - Interior
35
50
36
142
Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing
591
270
861
417
Furniture & Equipment
113
41
192
107
Landscaping & Grounds
133
87
Turnover
1,279
851
1,946
1,386
Capital Expenditures - Same-Store
$ 2,223
$ 1,715
$ 3,858
$ 3,106
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store
$ 196
$ 152
$ 341
$ 274
Value Add
$ 6,229
$ 4,549
$ 11,800
$ 7,180
Total Capital Spend - Same-Store
$ 8,452
$ 6,264
$ 15,658
$ 10,286
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store
$ 747
$ 553
$ 1,383
$ 909
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Capital Expenditures - All Properties
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes
14,839
11,575
14,839
11,575
Capital Expenditures
$ 2,499
$ 1,793
$ 4,340
$ 3,348
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home
$ 168
$ 155
$ 292
$ 289
Value Add
6,288
4,555
11,858
7,186
Acquisition Capital
1,397
402
2,986
960
Total Capital Spend
10,184
6,750
19,184
11,494
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home
$ 686
$ 583
$ 1,293
$ 993
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Value Add Capital Expenditures
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Interior - Units
Same-Store
$ 4,317
$ 3,115
$ 6,955
$ 4,806
Non-Same-Store
—
—
—
—
Total Interior Units
$ 4,317
$ 3,115
$ 6,955
$ 4,806
Common Areas and Exteriors
Same-Store
$ 1,912
$ 1,434
$ 4,845
$ 2,374
Non-Same-Store
59
6
58
6
Total Common Areas and Exteriors
$ 1,971
$ 1,440
$ 4,903
$ 2,380
Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures
Same-Store
$ 6,229
$ 4,549
$ 11,800
$ 7,180
Non-Same-Store
59
6
58
6
Total Portfolio Value-Add
$ 6,288
$ 4,555
$ 11,858
$ 7,186
CENTERSPACE
2022 Financial Outlook
(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)
Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.
Six Months Ended
2022 Previous Outlook Range
2022 Revised Outlook Range
June 30, 2022
Low
High
Low
High
YTD Actual
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Same-store growth
Revenue
$ 95,758
7.0 %
9.0 %
9.0 %
10.5 %
Controllable expenses
24,745
7.0 %
9.0 %
10.0 %
11.5 %
Non-controllable expenses
14,170
3.0 %
4.5 %
3.0 %
3.5 %
Total Expenses
$ 38,915
5.5 %
7.5 %
7.5 %
8.5 %
Same-store NOI
$ 56,843
8.0 %
10.0 %
10.0 %
12.0 %
Components of NOI
Same-store NOI
$ 56,843
$ 115,850
$ 118,150
$ 118,200
$ 119,800
Non-same-store NOI (1)
13,227
29,200
29,900
29,200
29,700
Other Commercial NOI
1,271
2,100
2,300
2,200
2,300
Total NOI
$ 71,341
$ 147,150
$ 150,350
$ 149,600
$ 151,800
Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market
$ —
—
—
—
—
Interest expense
$ (15,276)
(32,200)
(31,700)
(32,200)
(31,800)
Preferred dividends
$ (3,214)
(6,400)
(6,400)
(6,400)
(6,400)
Gain loss on sale of real estate and other investments
$ (27)
—
—
—
—
Recurring income and expenses
Interest and other income
$ 1,012
$ 1,580
$ 1,750
$ 1,380
$ 1,550
General and administrative and property management
(14,695)
(27,625)
(26,975)
(28,900)
(28,600)
Casualty losses
(980)
(1,900)
(1,600)
(1,800)
(1,700)
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
(202)
(375)
(325)
(375)
(325)
Non-controlling interest
(28)
(110)
(100)
(110)
(100)
Total recurring income and expenses
$ (14,893)
$ (28,430)
$ (27,250)
$ (29,805)
$ (29,175)
FFO
$ 37,931
$ 80,120
$ 85,000
$ 81,195
$ 84,425
Non-core income and expenses
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
$ 188
$ 500
$ 350
$ 500
$ 400
Technology implementation costs
550
950
850
1,000
900
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market
(408)
200
200
(100)
(100)
Pursuit costs
1,127
—
—
1,100
1,100
Other miscellaneous items
(130)
(300)
(400)
(100)
—
Total non-core income and expenses
$ 1,327
$ 1,350
$ 1,000
$ 2,400
$ 2,300
Core FFO
$ 39,258
$ 81,470
$ 86,000
$ 83,595
$ 86,725
EPS - Diluted
$ (0.97)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.14)
FFO per diluted share
$ 2.03
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
$ 4.32
$ 4.49
Core FFO per diluted share
$ 2.10
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.45
$ 4.61
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
18,682
18,800
18,800
18,800
18,800
Additional Assumptions
Same-store capital expenditures (per home)
$ 341
$ 925
975
$ 950
1,000
Value-add expenditures
$ 11,858
$ 21,000
$ 24,000
$ 26,000
$ 29,000
Investments
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO
The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.
Previous Outlook
Revised Outlook
Six Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Actual
Low
High
Low
High
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (14,794)
$ 282
$ 4,922
$ 2,002
$ 5,172
Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E
(3,107)
(7,885)
(7,885)
(7,885)
(7,885)
Depreciation and amortization
55,769
86,923
86,923
86,923
86,923
Less depreciation - non real estate
(202)
(430)
(390)
(375)
(325)
Less depreciation - partially owned entities
(28)
(70)
(90)
(110)
(100)
Dividends to preferred unitholders
320
640
640
640
640
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 37,931
$ 79,460
$ 84,120
$ 81,195
$ 84,425
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Casualty loss write off
188
600
500
500
400
Technology implementation costs
550
990
890
1,000
900
Interest rate swap termination and amortization
(408)
—
—
(100)
(100)
Pursuit costs
1,127
—
—
1,100
1,100
Other miscellaneous items
(130)
—
—
(100)
—
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 39,258
$ 81,050
$ 85,510
$ 83,595
$ 86,725
Earnings per share - diluted
$ (0.97)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.14)
FFO per share - diluted
$ 2.03
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
$ 4.32
$ 4.49
Core FFO per share - diluted
$ 2.10
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.45
$ 4.61
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
Previous Outlook
Revised Outlook
Six Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
Actual
Low
High
Low
High
Operating income (loss)
$ (76)
$ 30,977
$ 35,077
$ 31,977
$ 34,577
Adjustments:
General and administrative and property management
14,695
27,800
27,100
28,900
28,600
Casualty loss
980
2,000
1,700
1,800
1,700
Depreciation and amortization
55,769
86,923
86,923
86,923
86,923
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
(27)
—
—
—
—
Net operating income
$ 71,341
$ 147,700
$ 150,800
$ 149,600
$ 151,800
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Centerspace