Success® Rice Announces Recipe Contest

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. , America's leading rice company, announced today the Success® Rice Share Your Success Recipe Contest. Success Rice wants to see and share the amazing meals its consumers make using its products. Whether these recipes are enjoyed with family, friends, or co-workers, or prepared for breakfast, lunch or dinner, Success Rice wants to see what creativity consumers cook up using the following products: White Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Jasmine Rice, Basmati Rice or the new Success Garden & GrainsTM Blends.

Share your most delicious recipe using Success Rice products for a chance to win up to $2,500!

For a chance to win the grand prize of $2,500, consumers can share a photo of their dish on Instagram and in the caption of the post tag @successrice and use the hashtags #ShareYourSuccess and #Contest to earn one entry. Entrants' Instagram profiles must be set to "public" in order to participate. To earn one additional entry, consumers can submit their recipe and photo to the Share Your Success page on SuccessRice.com. The contest will run from August 1 at 12 p.m. CT to September 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The Grand Prize Winner and Runner-Up Winner will be announced on or about October 12.

"Success Rice has long helped our at-home cooks make creative cooking possible and ready to be enjoyed in just 10 minutes," said Erica Larson, Senior Brand Manager at Riviana Foods. "The brand has always served up recipe inspiration for its consumers and now with the Success Rice Share Your Success Recipe Contest, we'll be able to see and share what inventive and flavorful meals our at-home cooks come up with for their family and friends."

Enthusiasts can follow the delicious recipes online at #ShareYourSuccess or by visiting Success Rice on Instagram . For more information and Official Rules, visit the Success Rice Recipe Contest page on SuccessRice.com.**

Success Rice is available nationwide at major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon , as well as popular grocery chains, such as Ahold Delhaize, Kroger, Publix, Albertson's Banners, HEB, Wakefern and more.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Contest begins 8/1/22 and ends 9/30/22. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here . Sponsor: Riviana Foods Inc., P.O. Box 2636, Houston, TX 77252

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Success®

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect® and Gourmet House®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

The Success product line includes traditional White Rice, Whole Grain Brown Rice, protein-packed Quinoa and aromatic rice varieties such as Thai Jasmine and Basmati Rice, as well as Success Garden & Grains™ Blends. Join the Success® community online at www.successrice.com . Also, follow @SuccessRice on Facebook , Pinterest , Twitter and Instagram .

