HULL STREET ENERGY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COMMITMENT TO ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy ("HSE") has made a strategic investment in Flatiron Energy ("Flatiron"), a certified B Corp (pending) focused on developing, owning, and operating utility-scale energy storage to meet the needs of the decarbonizing electric grid. Flatiron is led by a diverse team of accomplished energy storage leaders with over 25 years combined experience working in standalone energy storage. The team has developed over 6 GWh of energy storage projects in key energy markets across the country. Flatiron partners with landowners, utilities, and local community organizations to build the next generation of energy storage infrastructure needed to achieve a carbon-free electricity grid.

HSE actively targets opportunities to invest in transition critical businesses and infrastructure. As decarbonization of the North American energy economy accelerates, grid connected energy storage will become increasingly important to enabling the deployment of new clean intermittent renewables. Through its investment in Flatiron, HSE expands its presence in the fast-growing energy storage segment.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.

Clean Energy Counsel LLP acted as legal counsel to Flatiron.

About Hull Street Energy

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Flatiron

Flatiron Energy is a certified B Corp that develops, owns, and operates large-scale battery storage infrastructure. Flatiron's mission is to reduce harmful emissions that contribute to climate change and environmental injustice through the development of energy storage projects that replace fossil fuel power plants and increase the availability of clean energy. Flatiron's team leverages deep expertise in energy storage development, structuring, and asset optimization. To learn more, please visit: https://flatiron.energy/.

