Intersec Reports Most Successful Fiscal Year In Company History

PARIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec (or the "Company"), a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions, recorded historical results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Revenues grew by 40% compared to the same period of the previous year.

This unprecedented performance is driven by the company's increased footprint in the mission-critical communication (MCX) market and is supported by a strong focus on global operations, bringing experts closer to clients. Intersec now serves 65 communication service providers and public authorities in more than 50 countries.

Business Highlights

Revenues up 40% compared to FY2021

Public safety revenues multiplied by 9.7

Excellent top-line momentum in EMEA and Asia with strong double-digit increases in each region

Another profitable year with a significant increase of the EBITDA margin

250,000,000 additional people and devices located 24/7 via our solutions, reaching 850,000,000 at the end of the fiscal year, and getting quickly closer to a billion

40% of the headcount is global, compared to 25% in FY2021

Yann Chevalier, Intersec CEO:

"This was our most successful year since the business' inception in 2004. We are continuing to build on this momentum to grow both our top- and bottom-line at double-digit rates amid heightened uncertainty in the technology sector. We continue to see growing demand for our Public Safety suite and capitalize on the telco-to-techco transformation to position our 5G-ready location platform."

About Intersec

Intersec is a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 65 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate and map 850 million mobile devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 28% of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate.

For further information: Charlotte Cardona, Communications Director, charlotte.cardona@intersec.com

