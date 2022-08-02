NATHALIE CUNNINGHAM, CAIA®, JOINS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT GROUP

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group ("Strategic") is pleased to announce that Nathalie Cunningham has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Client Portfolio Management team. Nathalie joins a team of five senior professionals with an average of 27 years of industry experience and 12 years with Strategic dedicated to partnering with Strategic's 30 clients.

Nathalie Cunningham, Managing Director, Strategic Investment Group (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to welcome Nathalie, who joins us with two decades of investment expertise and a keen understanding of institutional investors," said Brian A. Murdock, Strategic's President and CEO. "Her experience working in the investment offices of two large endowments and her solid track record of executive leadership position her well to deliver the world-class client service that has helped Strategic build enduring partnerships with clients."

Most recently, Nathalie was a Senior Investment Officer at Cornell University where she was responsible for a range of traditional and alternative asset classes in the university's $10+ billion endowment. Prior to that, she served as Director of Public Market Investments for the University System of Maryland Foundation. Before transitioning to endowment management, she served as Partner and Portfolio Manager for Terrapin Asset Management, LLC. Nathalie serves on the Pensions & Investments Committee of the American Chemical Society in Washington, D.C. and as a member of the Board of Directors for The Dapper McDonald Foundation.

Nathalie holds an M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business and a B.A. from McGill University. She is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA®) charterholder.

Presidio Search Group assisted Strategic with the search.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, has built enduring partnerships with institutional investors as an outsourced chief investment officer, providing its clients with active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., venture capital/private equity, real estate, and/or hedge funds) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value. Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had $26.3 billion in discretionary assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Staff information is as of June 30, 2022.

For further information contact:

Nikki Kraus, Chief Client Officer

703-243-4433

nkraus@strategicgroup.com

Strategic Investment Group, a pioneer in Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategic Investment Group