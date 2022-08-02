Same Day ACH Growth Leads ACH Network to Second Quarter Gains

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACH Network moved 7.5 billion payments in the second quarter of 2022, led by growth in Same Day ACH and business-to-business (B2B) payments.

Second Quarter 2022 ACH Network (PRNewswire)

This quarter was the first in which the Same Day ACH dollar limit was $1 million per payment, following the increase on March 18, 2022. There were 185 million Same Day ACH payments transferring $486 billion in the second quarter, respective increases of 24.4% and 94.4% over the same timeframe in 2021.

"The payments community asked for the $1 million limit, and the ACH Operators and financial institutions joined with Nacha to make it a reality. The results show the benefits of Same Day to users of the ACH Network," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO.

"Nacha recently reported on how the University of Kentucky switched from checks to Same Day ACH to solve payroll issues during the pandemic. This is one of many use cases for Same Day ACH," said Larimer.

Continuing a trend which began before COVID-19, and accelerated during it, B2B volume rose 12.3% in the second quarter, with 1.5 billion payments.

For the quarter overall, the ACH Network moved 7.5 billion payments, a growth of 3.5%, transferring $19.6 trillion.

"That growth reflects the addition of more than 250 million payments, even in the absence of pandemic-related assistance payments," said Larimer. "It speaks to the strength, stability and dependability of the modern ACH Network."

About Nacha



Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

Contact: Dan Roth

Nacha

703-561-3923

droth@nacha.org

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nacha