Storyblok Launches New CMS Experience to Shape the Future of Digital Storytelling

LINZ, Austria, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader for 2022 that empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced the launch of its all-new CMS. Storyblok V2 includes a fresh user interface complete with an all new design experience, collaboration tools, and an enhanced digital asset manager designed to improve content workflows.

In Storyblok's The State of Content Management 2022 report, it was revealed that 47.96% of businesses use 2 to 3 CMSs, and 47.08% said 2 to 3 different teams use those CMSs. V2 further solidifies Storyblok as a future-proof CMS that enhances content experiences at any scale.

Storyblok's powerful headless CMS architecture enables developers to build anything, publish everywhere, and integrate with any technology stack. Content teams are empowered to create independently with a visual editing experience, Google Docs-style collaboration suite, composable components, presets, and powerful publishing workflows. V2 also introduces support for a US data center, providing Storyblok users with additional hosting options across the US and Europe. All of this results in a scalable digital experience for audiences that delivers fast performance, optimized omnichannel storytelling, and robust personalization and localization.

A Forrester report called The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems (CMSes), Q1 2021 said: "As organizations produce more experiences that leverage a common back end, the value of those services and assets increases relative to the cost to create them. Brands grapple with the challenge of delivering content to new endpoints (e.g., web, mobile, smart displays, voice assistants, and marketplaces), so it's important to manage content and experiences centrally to drive reuse. This makes updating and analyzing — and optimizing — experiences more efficient as well."

"We've been fortunate to have a front-row view inside the content operations of some of the world's leading businesses," said Alexander Feiglstorfer, Co-Founder and CTO of Storyblok. "We built V2 because companies need flexibility and smarter workflows to adapt and scale to support the ever-increasing complexity of omnichannel digital experiences. After testing it in beta with our 82k+ users over the past year and listening to their feedback, we're finally ready to show even more companies what content management should be like in the 21st century."

"We live in a world of connected channels and interfaces and expect modern digital experiences for every digital interaction. But most CMSs in use today were built at a time when there were only desktop web browsing experiences," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok. "Many businesses fail at managing content across departments and are not capable of providing high performance, personalized experiences at scale. It's time for businesses to fix these challenges. Storyblok V2 is the content engine for any digital experience and helps businesses tell their stories on any channel."

On Thursday, August 4th at 11am Eastern / 5pm CEST, Storyblok is hosting a live V2 launch event that includes a demo of the new features and a panel discussion exploring the future of content experiences. Register here to attend this online event and see the full schedule.

About Storyblok

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader for 2022, empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok enhances audience experiences with best-in-breed performance, optimized omnichannel storytelling, and robust personalization. Enable content teams to create and manage content intuitively and independently with drag and drop visual editing, custom collaboration workflows, and a world-class digital asset manager. Empower developers to build anything, integrate with everything, and publish everywhere with Storyblok's headless CMS architecture.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Harvard Business School, Renault, and Marc O'Polo use Storyblok to shape their digital storytelling.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS for 2022 by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter .

