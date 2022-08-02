UA and XOi work together to train the next generation of skilled labor talent

The premier training provider for the service industry equips HVACR instructors and apprentices across the U.S. with the top tech-enablement platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States, Canada (UA) announce a partnership that delivers XOi's innovative AI-based tech-enablement solution to HVACR instructors and registered service apprentices across the United States.

"XOi combines many critical functions for UA instructors and apprentices and other field professionals in a single platform," said UA training specialist Robert Vilches. "In addition to its streamlined workflows and best-in-class data indexing and analytics, XOi keeps UA apprentices and instructors connected in the field and provides instructors with unrivaled insight into how students perform on the job. And XOi's first-to-market virtual mentor support extends training from the classroom to the jobsite, so apprentices can continue to learn while they're in the field."

XOi's deep data cataloging capabilities, advanced AI-driven analytics, and intuitive remote support options enhance the value of UA's training programs, giving the organization resources to help contractors close the skilled labor gap.

"This partnership is an opportunity to maximize the UA's proven training programs and to strategically extend XOi's position as a top innovator in the industry," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "By equipping their apprentices and instructors with our powerful solutions, the UA is empowering the next generation of skilled labor talent with in-depth, hands-on education that will help contractors face the continuing labor shortage in the service industry."

XOi's advanced cloud-based solution allows field service technicians to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data and maximize customer value through industry-leading efficiency, accuracy and accountability. With a full suite of standardized workflows, job documentation capabilities, and technician training and enablement solutions, teams can build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity. Service teams can apply these extensive data-science capabilities to analyze those foundational elements and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts.

The UA represents 355,000 plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, service technicians and welders across North America. The UA offers the premier training programs available in the industry today, including five-year apprenticeship programs, extensive journeyman training, a comprehensive five-year instructor training program, and numerous certification programs. The UA helps signatory contractors grow their market share by identifying new opportunities, providing support, and connecting them to the safest, skilled, and most highly trained workforce in the industry.

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

For more information about UA, visit https://ua.org.

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, and a comprehensive knowledge base leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a proven record of innovation and demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi has distinguished itself as a pioneer in technician-focused solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, and expertise to every jobsite. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States, Canada (UA)

The UA represents 355,000 plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, service technicians and welders across North America. The UA offers the premier training programs available in the industry today, including five-year apprenticeship programs, extensive journeyman training, a comprehensive five-year instructor training program, and numerous certification programs. The UA helps signatory contractors grow their market share by identifying new opportunities, providing support, and connecting them to the safest, skilled, and most highly trained workforce in the industry.

