Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, a 37-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Grand Forks

The hospital is a joint venture between Altru and Encompass Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and GRAND FORKS, N.D., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altru and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, a 37-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 4500 South Washington Street in Grand Forks. The hospital, which is an expansion of Altru's previous 23-bed unit at the same location, features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, and an on-site dialysis suite. Following state inspections, the hospital is expected to expand to 40 beds this fall.

Altru Rehabilitation Hospital (PRNewswire)

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Altru Rehabilitation Hospital will continue to offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"As our region's trusted health system, Altru is committed to providing high-quality rehabilitative care to our patients," said Janice Hamscher, Chief Nursing Officer at Altru. "This partnership with Encompass Health gives us the opportunity to serve even more patients throughout our region. I am very proud of this partnership and the additional services we will provide through this expansion. Together, we will continue our legacy of high-quality rehabilitative care."

"We are excited to open this hospital in Grand Forks as a joint venture between Encompass Health, a national leader in post-acute healthcare services, and Altru Health System, a trusted provider of rehabilitative care for more than 60 years," said Brad Kennedy, President of Encompass Health's South Central Region. "Both Altru and Encompass Health have a proven track record of quality, patient and family satisfaction and are united in our mission to providing compassionate care and helping patients regain the strength, function and confidence needed to move forward in their lives."

Altru Rehabilitation Hospital is Encompass Health's 151st inpatient rehabilitation hospital, and its first location in North Dakota. Altru's inpatient rehabilitation unit, which has provided care to residents in the area since 1958, has consistently maintained its accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About Altru Health System

Based in Grand Forks, N.D., Altru Health System is an independent, non-profit healthcare organization. We are physician-led, with over 300 providers and 55 specialties of care. Altru boasts an acute care hospital, specialty hospital, level II trauma center and more than two dozen practice locations throughout northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. Altru was the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, extending Mayo Clinic expertise to the patients we serve. Altru employs over 3,600 staff and providers who are empowered to fulfill Altru's vision of providing world-class care to the residents of our region. For more information, visit altru.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 151 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

