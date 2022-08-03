Denny's Hosted its Inaugural "Denny's Surprise and Delight Weekend"

America's Diner Dedicated Two Days to Giving its Guests' Wallets

a Break by Picking Up the Tab for Meals in Select Locations Nationwide

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans continue to deal with the impact of rising inflation, select Denny's locations across the country spent the morning of Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 giving guests' wallets a break during the brand's inaugural Denny's Surprise and Delight Weekend. Whether guests enjoyed the brand's iconic Super Slam or its newest Brisk-B-Q Melt, whatever guests ordered, their meals were on us.

"Our guests are the heartbeat of our restaurants and we love to feed them – bodies, minds, and souls," said John Dillon, Denny's Chief Brand Officer. "In the face of rising grocery and gas prices, we know everyone is working hard to make every dollar and every purchase decision count. While our menu has a ton of affordable and delicious options, it was important to Denny's and our franchisees that we take the pressure off our guests' wallets so they can focus even more on making connections over delicious diner meals at Denny's."

Denny's is no stranger to giving back. Together with its franchisees, Denny's has supported communities across America for decades. Each year, guests come together to support national fundraisers for No Kid Hungry and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. In local communities across the country, Denny's franchisees regularly coordinate fundraisers and donate food to families in need. Many franchisees even helped local families with groceries during the pandemic. The brand also has its Denny's Mobile Relief Diner, a 53-foot diner on wheels that provides hot meals to individuals and families impacted by natural disasters.

"Over the years, our guests have given so much to Denny's and with all that's happening in the world, it was important that we take this time to give back to them," said Garren Grieve, Denny's Franchisee. "I was thrilled to join other franchisees across the country to celebrate our guests and give their wallets a break during this challenging time. More importantly, I loved personally welcoming our guests to Denny's, feeding them, and thanking them for being a member of the Denny's family."

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,631 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 154 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

