ESChat Provides Mission Critical Broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) Communication Services for the 2022 Special Olympics of New York

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat today announced the successful deployment of its broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) solution for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Communications at the 2022 Special Olympics New York Summer Games held in Ithaca New York. The deployment was performed in conjunction with the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response (DOER) and Siyata Mobile. ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution that is focused on the public safety market sector.

In preparation for the Summer 2022 Games in Ithaca, NY, Special Olympics New York (SONY) requested that the DOER provide fifty portable two-way radios to support the EMS volunteers during the Games. At the time of the request, DOER was in the process of implementing ESChat broadband Push-to-Talk service to enhance public safety communications in Tompkins County for its Police, Fire, and EMS personnel. DOER did not have a cache of fifty mobile radios available, so it reached out to ESChat to see if they would support the event. ESChat in turn contacted Siyata Mobile which manufactures broadband cellular and IoT devices and are equipped with the ESChat service. Siyata agreed to provide Tompkins DOER and SONY fifty of their SD7 IoT Mobile Radios and ESChat provided its broadband PTT service for the event. The EMS team also deployed ESChat Android, iOS and PC clients to certain personnel.

"I have been the Volunteer Director of Emergency Services [EMS] for Special Olympics New York for 32 years, and one of the biggest challenges has always been finding wide area coverage for the EMS providers. My staff remarked how communications were crystal-clear," said David Burgess, Volunteer Director of Emergency Services for Special Olympics New York. "Our conversations were as clear as if personnel were sitting next to me, and we were 75 miles apart!"

ESChat (www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent secure broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing intercarrier interoperability. ESChat supports Quality of Service (QoS), Radio Access Network (RAN) Priority, and Preemption enhancements available to FirstNet subscribers, as well as QoS and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks. In North America, ESChat is the primary PTT offering by T-Mobile and TELUS.

