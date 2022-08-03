Immunologix Laboratories Appoints Dr. Corinna Fiorotti As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunologix Laboratories announced today that Dr. Corinna Fiorotti has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. An experienced science and business leader, Dr. Fiorotti assumed responsibilities on August 1, 2022 and will oversee all aspects of Immunologix Laboratories commercial function, including business development, marketing, and commercial growth

Tampa New Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Fiorotti's caliber and experience step up to lead the commercial operation, including the business development team, at Immunologix" said Michael Anderson, President and CEO. "Corinna is strategically positioned for the role of CCO as she has a deep understanding of our business from both the scientific and business points of view and brings a strong track record of business success. As a member of our unique Translational Sciences team at Immunologix for the past 2 years, Dr. Fiorotti has built an in-depth understanding of our services and the market. She is a strong communicator who is customer focused and possesses operational and leadership capabilities to successfully execute on the company's strategy and growth plans"

Dr. Fiorotti holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology and has worked in drug development for 19 years, with combined experience from both Sponsor and CRO organizations. She therefore brings a comprehensive perspective to the business development endeavors at Immunologix and is uniquely positioned to serve as CCO.

Fiorotti said, "I am honored and excited to lead the commercial team at Immunologix Laboratories. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers such high caliber bioanalytical and biomarker services and innovative scientific solutions to our clients to help them bring lifesaving therapies to patients. Immunologix has an exceptional scientific team that is truly passionate about the work we do. Our culture is built around a commitment to high quality science for our clients and providing scientific growth opportunities for our staff. We are an organization led by purpose, to make a positive, meaningful impact on the client projects that we support and thereby to improving the lives of patients."

About Immunologix Laboratories

Founded in 2012, Immunologix Laboratories is a contract research organization located in Tampa FL that offers GLP and GCP compliant laboratory capabilities focused on ligand binding-based bioanalysis specializing in pharmacokinetic, immunogenicity, and biomarker assays in support of preclinical and clinical studies. Immunologix Translational Sciences Division provides dedicated scientific resources to advise, develop, and implement scientific strategies and practical solutions for innovator development programs.

Media Contact:

Name: John Ryan

Job Title: Executive Director, Business Development

Email address: jryan@immunologixlabs.com

Website: https://www.immunologixlabs.com/

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immunologix Laboratories