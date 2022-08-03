Pixalate's Q2 2022 Delisted Google & Apple Apps Report: Apple Removes 8,652% More Apps in Sweeping Clean-Up including Russian state-owned Sberbank apps and 178 'Family Planning' Apps

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of apps delisted from Apple had not been updated in at least two years, compared to only 20% on Google; 178 'Family Planning' apps with 1.5MM+ downloads delisted including Lunar - Period Tracker

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report , containing insights about mobile apps removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The analysis helps developers and advertisers recognize potential threats of privacy and compliance breaches.

Pixalate analyzed more than 5 million mobile apps across the Google and Apple app stores, and found that nearly 600,000 were delisted in Q2 2022 — an increase of almost 3x from the 220k delisted in Q1 2022.

Key findings:

Through analysis of delisted Google Play Store and Apple App Store apps in Q2 2022, Pixalate found that:

592,000 apps were delisted from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Q2 2022

8,652% increase in apps delisted from the Apple App Store from Q1 to Q2 2022

64% of apps delisted from Apple had not been updated in at least two years, compared to only 20% from Google

35 Sberbank apps (sanctioned, Russian state-owned business) delisted across Google and Apple

Nearly 100x increase in 'Health & Fitness' apps delisted from Apple in Q2 2022, including 178 "Family Planning" apps that had a combined 1.5MM+ downloads prior to delisting, including Lunar - Period Tracker

49k+ delisted apps in Q2 2022 were likely child-directed

Combined, apps delisted in Q2 2022 had over 117 million user ratings prior to delisting, but the majority of them (82%) had no detected app country of registry. The graphic below shows the top 10 most popular apps delisted from the Google Play Store in Q2 2022, and you can download a list of the top 100 most popular apps delisted here .

Of note, Apple delisted 5,000 apps in Q1 2022 before an apparent sweeping clean-up in Q2 2022. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of apps delisted from Apple had not been updated in at least two years, compared to only 20% from Google. This indicates Apple may be targeting apps that have become "abandoned."

Delisted apps may pose a privacy and security risk to consumers as they can remain installed on the user's device, and the user may not know they need to delete the app.

What's inside the report

Pixalate's Q2 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report includes:

The scale of delisted apps dating back to Q1 2021

Sensitive information shared by delisted apps with advertisers

Delisted apps broken down by how long since the app had last been updated

Likely child-directed apps that were delisted

Country of origin of delisted apps

Delisted apps by app category

List of the most popular delisted apps

Download a copy of the Q2 2022 Delisted Mobile Apps Report for free. You will also be provided with a list of the top 100 most popular apps that were delisted in Q2 2022.

