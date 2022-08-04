Coupa Software Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at the Coupa Investor Relations website ( http://investors.coupa.com ). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the completion of the conference call. The earnings release will be accessible at the Coupa Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

