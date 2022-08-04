Poverty Symposium Hosted at IEHP Headquarters

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitating ongoing conversations to benefit the health and wellness of its most vulnerable members, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) hosted Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County's (CAPSBC) fourth annual 2022 Poverty Symposium Friday, July 29 at its headquarters.

CAPSBC's fourth annual 2022 Poverty Symposium was held at IEHP's Corporate headquarters on Friday, July 29. The Symposium included a keynote address from University of California Riverside’s Professor of Public Policy, David Brady, simulations and panel presentations comprised of experts from the housing industry, youth providers and more. (PRNewswire)

The event gathered elected officials, policy makers and community leaders to share innovative solutions that tackle poverty-related issues in the county. The symposium also included a keynote address from University of California Riverside's Professor of Public Policy, David Brady, and panel presentations comprised of experts from the housing industry, youth providers and more.

"We are so grateful for the IEHP's team's hospitality in allowing us to host this year's Poverty Symposium at their facilities," said Xiomara Henriquez-Ortega, Administrative Support Manager.

"Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County values our long-term partnership with IEHP, and we appreciate their continued support to help us further our mission of helping people and changing lives. This event was an important component of our advocacy efforts to impact change in our communities, and it is a collective effort we are working on with our key partners."

IEHP's 400,000-square-foot Atrium building is no stranger to hosting positive, impactful events.

In addition to being a home base for more than 2,800 IEHP employees, the ENERGY STAR® certified facility has served internal team members, industry professionals and the community for celebrations and in great times of need.

Past events at the Atrium have included the health plan's annual Mission Conference, innovative health information technology showcases, COVID-19 personal protective equipment distributions, super vaccine clinics and more.

"Events like the CAPSBC Poverty Symposium stimulate critical discussions and connections that move our communities forward," said IEHP Senior Director of Community Health Cesar Armendariz. "We are extremely grateful for our strong partnership with CAPSBC and the great work they do and look forward to hosting future collaborations with our many community partners at our beautiful Atrium site as we work together to heal and inspire the human spirit."

