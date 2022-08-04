The Pulte Family Agrees to Lend its Name to Nonprofit That Helps The Most Vulnerable Human Beings

TeamGiving.com To Become TeamPulte.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding for Bill Pulte's experience inside of Pulte Homes now PulteGroup Inc, has agreed to allow nonprofit organization TeamGiving.com change its name to TeamPulte.com.

TeamPulte.com, formerly known as Team Giving, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 2019 that helps individuals and families in need of assistance with a critical need.

TeamPulte.com primarily operates on social media and is funded through microdonations. TeamPulte.com often helps cancer patients with rent or utilities while they are undergoing chemo treatment and have also helped individuals receive medical equipment not covered by insurance.

"When I was approached with the idea of changing the organization's name to Team Pulte in order to help increase donor visibility, I was happy to lend our name to make charitable organizations more accessible to people on social media." said Bill Pulte, CEO of Pulte Capital and Former Director of PulteGroup Inc.

"Team Giving was inspired by Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy movement in 2019 where anyone can become a Philanthropist. Our team is very excited for the name change to Team Pulte and the additional people we will now be able to help." said Josh Hinkle, Board Member of Team Pulte.

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. Pulte (1932-2018) and Bill Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when non-business family members supported the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.

Team Pulte is a 501c3 charitable organization. The creation of Team Pulte, formerly named Team Giving, was inspired by Bill Pulte's social media movement called Twitter Philanthropy. Mr. Pulte realized that the power of social media could be used for good instead of as a platform for toxic rhetoric. In the summer of 2019, he began to give his personal wealth away to those in need and inspired others to become philanthropists as well. Seeing participants in Twitter Philanthropy come together through micro-donations to help those in need by spreading kindness, love, and small monetary donations gave us the idea of creating a nonprofit organization focused on helping people through these micro donations. We strive to help those who have fallen on hard times due to circumstances outside of their control. Team Pulte helps those in need of a Hand Up with time-sensitive, critical need.

