Qualcomm Becomes Official Global Partner of Manchester United

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester United today announced a multi-year global strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The arrangement will feature the Snapdragon brand. Snapdragon platforms power many of the world's premium smartphones, PCs, gaming devices, connected cars, smart wearables and more.

Bringing together the world's most popular football club with a global leader in technology innovation, the strategic collaboration will create unique events and experiences for Manchester United fans at Old Trafford and around the world, powered by the premium performance that Snapdragon® platforms deliver.

In addition, Qualcomm Technologies will advise Manchester United on planned improvements to mobile connectivity at Old Trafford, which will enhance fans' experience on match days.

Victoria Timpson, CEO Alliances and Partnerships at Manchester United, said: "Snapdragon platforms will enable ground-breaking experiences for fans across the globe, deepening their engagement with the football club they love."

"Manchester United has always pushed boundaries of what's possible and we are excited to be partnering with a company at the forefront of innovation."

Don McGuire, SVP of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and CMO of Qualcomm said: "We are proud to bring the power of Snapdragon together with one of the most iconic names in world sport."

"We look forward to showcasing Snapdragon to Manchester United fans everywhere and joining the new era of technology innovation at Old Trafford."

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading 5G technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born.

Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G, and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

