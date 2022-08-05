AES Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance; Remains on Track to Deliver on Renewables Growth

Strategic Accomplishments
- Signed or awarded 1.6 GW of PPAs for new renewable energy projects in year-to-date 2022, bringing backlog to 10.5 GW
- Formed the US Solar Buyer Consortium to incentivize manufacturing of up to 7 GW of solar panels in the US beginning in 2024
- On track to complete 6 GW of renewable energy projects globally in 2022 and 2023
- Signed agreements to redirect excess LNG from the Company's business in Panama to international customers through the end of 2022
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
- Diluted EPS of ($0.27), compared to $0.03 in Q2 2021
- Adjusted EPS1 of $0.34, compared to $0.31 in Q2 2021
Financial Position and Outlook
- Reaffirming 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance range of $1.55 to $1.65
- Reaffirming 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025, off a base year of 2020
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"AES' business model continues to demonstrate its resilience in today's volatile environment and we are on track to achieve our 2022 guidance," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "We see strong demand for renewables and have already signed or been awarded 1.6 GW of new long-term contracts so far this year, and expect to achieve a total of 4.5 to 5.5 GW in 2022. Furthermore, we do not expect any material delays on 5.9 GW of backlog projects in the US as a result of supply chain issues. With expected growth of more than 75% in our installed renewable capacity over the next four years, AES is well on its way to becoming a majority carbon free and majority US company by 2025."
"All of our financial metrics continued to improve in the second quarter and we were able to further lengthen the tenor of some of our subsidiaries' debt at very attractive rates. Collections and days sales outstanding at our businesses remain strong, reflecting our predominantly investment grade rated customer base," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With our results year-to-date and positive expectations for the remainder of the year, we are well-positioned to achieve our 7% to 9% average annual growth through 2025."
Q2 2022 Financial Results
Second quarter 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was ($0.27), a decrease of $0.30 compared to second quarter 2021, primarily reflecting gains in 2021. These gains included the remeasurement of the Company's interest in sPower's development platform, the issuance of new shares by Fluence, and early contract terminations at Angamos. These impacts were partially offset by lower impairments in the second quarter of 2022.
Second quarter 2022 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.34, an increase of $0.03, or 10%, compared to second quarter 2021, primarily reflecting a lower adjusted tax rate and higher contributions from the Company's South America Strategic Business Unit (SBU) due to increased ownership in AES Andes. These positive drivers were partially offset by lower contributions from the Company's US and Utilities SBU due to impacts of outages and timing of renewables projects coming online.
Strategic Accomplishments
- In year-to-date 2022, the Company signed or was awarded 1,618 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) expected to come online in 2023 and 2024, primarily including 1,250 MW of solar and energy storage in the US.
- In year-to-date 2022, the Company completed the construction or acquisition of 390 MW of solar projects in the United States and the Dominican Republic.
- The Company's backlog is now 10,468 MW expected to be completed through 2025, including:
- In June 2022, the Company formed the US Solar Buyer consortium with three other leading solar companies to drive the expansion of the US solar supply chain and support the growth of the American solar industry.
- In year-to-date 2022, the Company signed agreements that will redirect excess LNG from the Company's business in Panama to international customers.
Guidance and Expectations1
The Company is reaffirming its 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 and its 7% to 9% annualized growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.
1
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Attachments
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Parent Financial Information.
About AES
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue:
Regulated
$ 802
$ 672
$ 1,637
$ 1,379
Non-Regulated
2,276
2,028
4,293
3,956
Total revenue
3,078
2,700
5,930
5,335
Cost of Sales:
Regulated
(734)
(580)
(1,439)
(1,162)
Non-Regulated
(1,781)
(1,392)
(3,398)
(2,781)
Total cost of sales
(2,515)
(1,972)
(4,837)
(3,943)
Operating margin
563
728
1,093
1,392
General and administrative expenses
(46)
(45)
(98)
(91)
Interest expense
(279)
(237)
(537)
(427)
Interest income
95
73
170
141
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1)
(18)
(7)
(19)
Other expense
(29)
(4)
(41)
(20)
Other income
70
183
76
226
Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests
(2)
64
(1)
59
Asset impairment expense
(482)
(872)
(483)
(1,345)
Foreign currency transaction losses
(49)
(2)
(68)
(37)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
(160)
(130)
104
(121)
Income tax benefit (expense)
19
59
(41)
51
Net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
5
(10)
(28)
(40)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(136)
(81)
35
(110)
Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses
—
4
—
4
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(136)
(77)
35
(106)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and
(43)
105
(99)
(14)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
$ (179)
$ 28
$ (64)
$ (120)
AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ (179)
$ 24
$ (64)
$ (124)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
4
—
4
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
$ (179)
$ 28
$ (64)
$ (120)
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES
$ (0.27)
$ 0.03
$ (0.10)
$ (0.19)
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation
—
0.01
—
0.01
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
$ (0.27)
$ 0.04
$ (0.10)
$ (0.18)
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES
$ (0.27)
$ 0.03
$ (0.10)
$ (0.19)
Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation
—
0.01
—
0.01
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
$ (0.27)
$ 0.04
$ (0.10)
$ (0.18)
DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
668
671
668
666
THE AES CORPORATION
Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE
US and Utilities SBU
$ 1,197
$ 972
$ 2,314
$ 1,921
South America SBU
880
964
1,690
1,848
MCAC SBU
686
490
1,252
1,025
Eurasia SBU
318
277
686
547
Corporate and Other
36
37
59
61
Eliminations
(39)
(40)
(71)
(67)
Total Revenue
$ 3,078
$ 2,700
$ 5,930
$ 5,335
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31,
(in millions, except share
and per share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,075
$ 943
Restricted cash
412
304
Short-term investments
595
232
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5 and $5, respectively
1,675
1,418
Inventory
871
604
Prepaid expenses
182
142
Other current assets
1,269
897
Current held-for-sale assets
844
816
Total current assets
6,923
5,356
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment:
Land
433
426
Electric generation, distribution assets and other
25,351
25,552
Accumulated depreciation
(8,387)
(8,486)
Construction in progress
3,356
2,414
Property, plant and equipment, net
20,753
19,906
Other Assets:
Investments in and advances to affiliates
1,098
1,080
Debt service reserves and other deposits
164
237
Goodwill
1,179
1,177
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $402 and $385, respectively
1,646
1,450
Deferred income taxes
395
409
Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $42 and $23, respectively
2,775
2,188
Noncurrent held-for-sale assets
1,137
1,160
Total other assets
8,394
7,701
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 36,070
$ 32,963
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$ 1,685
$ 1,153
Accrued interest
214
182
Accrued non-income taxes
242
266
Accrued and other liabilities
1,099
1,205
Non-recourse debt, including $353 and $302, respectively, related to variable interest entities
2,202
1,367
Current held-for-sale liabilities
547
559
Total current liabilities
5,989
4,732
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Recourse debt
4,177
3,729
Non-recourse debt, including $2,142 and $2,223, respectively, related to variable interest entities
14,997
13,603
Deferred income taxes
1,086
977
Other noncurrent liabilities
3,117
3,358
Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities
678
740
Total noncurrent liabilities
24,055
22,407
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable stock of subsidiaries
1,173
1,257
EQUITY
THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,500 issued and
838
838
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 818,735,314 issued and
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
6,924
7,106
Accumulated deficit
(1,153)
(1,089)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,790)
(2,220)
Treasury stock, at cost (150,856,389 and 151,923,418 shares at June 30, 2022 and December
(1,832)
(1,845)
Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity
2,995
2,798
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,858
1,769
Total equity
4,853
4,567
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 36,070
$ 32,963
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in millions)
(in millions)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$ (136)
$ (77)
$ 35
$ (106)
Adjustments to net income (loss):
Depreciation and amortization
264
263
534
538
Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of business interests
2
(64)
1
(59)
Impairment expense
482
872
483
1,345
Deferred income taxes
(36)
(94)
(43)
(73)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1
18
7
19
Loss on sale and disposal of assets
(2)
40
2
20
Gain on remeasurement to acquisition date fair value
—
(176)
—
(212)
Loss of affiliates, net of dividends
19
10
52
46
Emissions allowance expense
121
66
239
124
Other
(4)
84
46
139
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(185)
(41)
(262)
(120)
(Increase) decrease in inventory
(183)
(7)
(227)
7
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(246)
(35)
(187)
(13)
(Increase) decrease in other assets
104
(23)
94
8
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities
275
45
151
(292)
Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables
(121)
(347)
(114)
(439)
Increase (decrease) in deferred income
49
(165)
59
(307)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
4
(18)
(5)
(21)
Net cash provided by operating activities
408
351
865
604
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(893)
(567)
(1,659)
(999)
Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(107)
(81)
(107)
(81)
Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold
1
58
1
58
Sale of short-term investments
148
59
345
316
Purchase of short-term investments
(349)
(128)
(694)
(258)
Contributions and loans to equity affiliates
(76)
(109)
(169)
(173)
Purchase of emissions allowances
(157)
(57)
(293)
(88)
Other investing
3
67
(7)
80
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,430)
(758)
(2,583)
(1,145)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities
1,907
206
3,100
998
Repayments under the revolving credit facilities
(1,554)
(139)
(2,269)
(932)
Issuance of recourse debt
—
—
—
7
Repayments of recourse debt
—
—
(29)
(7)
Issuance of non-recourse debt
1,422
393
3,132
700
Repayments of non-recourse debt
(681)
(619)
(1,469)
(939)
Payments for financing fees
(11)
(7)
(38)
(12)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(46)
(112)
(93)
(129)
Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests
(5)
(4)
(540)
(17)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
20
1
28
95
Sales to noncontrolling interests
181
19
229
20
Issuance of preferred shares in subsidiaries
—
151
60
151
Issuance of preferred stock
—
(2)
—
1,015
Dividends paid on AES common stock
(106)
(100)
(211)
(200)
Payments for financed capital expenditures
(5)
(3)
(9)
(4)
Other financing
(16)
(95)
33
(64)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,106
(311)
1,924
682
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(38)
18
(18)
(4)
(Increase) decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale
43
120
(21)
62
Total increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
89
(580)
167
199
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
1,562
2,606
1,484
1,827
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
$ 1,651
$ 2,026
$ 1,651
$ 2,026
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$ 238
$ 239
$ 423
$ 406
Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds
95
322
141
372
SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Non-cash consideration transferred for Clean Energy acquisitions
—
(20)
—
99
THE AES CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS
Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects, including the 2021 tax benefit on reversal of uncertain tax positions effectively settled upon the closure of the Company's U.S. tax return exam.
The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations
$ (0.27)
$ 0.03
$ (0.10)
$ (0.19)
Effect of Dilutive Securities
Equity units
0.02
—
0.01
—
NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
$ (0.25)
$ 0.03
$ (0.09)
$ (0.19)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Net of NCI
Per Share
Net of NCI
Per Share
Net of NCI
Per Share
Net of NCI
Per Share
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Income (loss) from continuing
$ (179)
$ (0.25)
$ 24
$ 0.03
$ (64)
$ (0.09)
$ (124)
$ (0.19)
Add: Income tax expense (benefit) from
(29)
(24)
21
(60)
Pre-tax contribution
$ (208)
$ —
$ (43)
$ (184)
Adjustments
Unrealized derivative and equity
$ (35)
$ (0.05)
(2)
$ 8
$ 0.01
$ 6
$ 0.01
$ 77
$ 0.12
(3)
Unrealized foreign currency losses
39
0.05
(4)
(12)
(0.02)
20
0.03
(6)
(0.01)
Disposition/acquisition losses (gains)
23
0.03
(5)
(229)
(0.34)
(6)
32
0.04
(5)
(244)
(0.37)
(7)
Impairment losses
479
0.68
(8)
628
0.94
(9)
480
0.68
(8)
1,103
1.65
(10)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
6
0.01
18
0.03
(11)
16
0.02
24
0.04
(11)
Net gains from early contract
—
—
(110)
(0.16)
(12)
—
—
(220)
(0.33)
(12)
Less: Net income tax benefit
(0.13)
(13)
(0.18)
(14)
(0.14)
(13)
(0.32)
(15)
Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS
$ 304
$ 0.34
$ 303
$ 0.31
$ 511
$ 0.55
$ 550
$ 0.59
_____________________________
(1)
NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.
(2)
Amount primarily relates to the unrealized gain on remeasurement of our existing investment in 5B, accounted for using the measurement alternative, of $26 million,
(3)
Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative losses in Argentina mainly associated with foreign currency derivatives on government receivables of $41
(4)
Amount primarily relates to unrealized FX losses in Brazil of $12 million, or $0.02 per share, mainly associated with debt denominated in Brazilian reais, and
(5)
Amount primarily relates to the recognition of an allowance on the AES Gilbert sales-type lease receivable as a cost of disposition of a business interest of $20
(6)
Amount primarily relates to an adjustment on the gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower to acquisition-date fair value of $176 million, or $0.26,
(7)
Amount primarily relates to the gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower to acquisition-date fair value of $212 million, or $0.32, and gain on
(8)
Amount primarily relates to asset impairment at Maritza of $475 million, or $0.67 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
(9)
Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at AES Andes of $540 million, or $0.81 per share, at Mountain View of $67 million, or $0.10 per share, and at
(10)
Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at AES Andes of $540 million, or $0.81 per share, at Puerto Rico of $475 million, or $0.71 per share, at Mountain
(11)
Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at Andres and Los Mina of $15 million, or $0.02 per share, for the three and six months ended June
(12)
Amount relates to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $110 million, or $0.16 per
(13)
Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairment at Maritza of $110 million, or $0.15 per share, partially offset by income tax
(14)
Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairments at AES Andes of $195 million, or $0.29 per share and at Mountain View of $21
(15)
Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairments at AES Andes of $195 million, or $0.29 per share, at at Puerto Rico of $114
The AES Corporation
Parent Financial Information
Parent only data: last four quarters
(in millions)
4 Quarters Ended
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
June 30, 2022
March 31,
December 31,
September
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs
$ 1,231
$ 1,084
$ 1,396
$ 966
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
1
1
2
(118)
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
$ 1,232
$ 1,085
$ 1,398
$ 848
Parent only data: quarterly
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
June 30, 2022
March 31,
December 31,
September
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs
$ 311
$ 165
$ 477
$ 278
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
—
—
1
—
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
$ 311
$ 165
$ 478
$ 278
(in millions)
Balance at
June 30, 2022
March 31,
December 31,
September
Parent Company Liquidity2
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3
$ 29
$ 17
$ 41
$ 338
Availability under credit facilities
414
621
837
1,175
Ending liquidity
$ 443
$ 638
$ 878
$ 1,513
____________________________
(1)
Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be
(2)
Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus
(3)
The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual
