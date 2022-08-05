Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill. , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
Second Quarter
First Six Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$9,023,398
$8,364,390
$18,221,094
$17,669,339
Income before income taxes
194,904
406,507
765,217
1,096,635
Net income
153,904
319,507
601,217
859,635
Net income per common share
.16
.33
.62
.89
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
