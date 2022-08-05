Dominion Energy Receives Approval from Virginia State Corporation Commission for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Up to $6 billion in fuel savings possible for customers during project's first decade of operation, if ongoing commodity pressures continue

Project will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes

Company evaluating performance requirement

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy reached a major milestone in the development of the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project by receiving approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission for the project to be constructed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

CVOW's schedule calls for construction to be complete in 2026, when it can generate enough clean energy to power up to 660,000 homes. The final order from the SCC affirms that CVOW meets all Virginia statutory requirements for rider cost recovery and the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the onshore infrastructure. The order also includes a performance requirement, but does not outline the details surrounding that requirement.

"Our customers expect reliable, affordable energy, and offshore wind is key for delivering on that mission. We are very pleased that the commission has approved this important project that will benefit our customers. We are reviewing the specifics of the order, particularly the performance requirement," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy Chair, President and CEO.

CVOW represents a clean-energy investment of approximately $9.8 billion, and as the largest project of its kind in the United States, CVOW is good for energy diversity, the environment and Virginia's economy.

As a renewable energy resource, offshore wind turbines have no fuel costs, which is especially beneficial considering the recent rise in fuel costs across the country. The project is expected to save Virginia customers more than $3 billion during its first 10 years in operation. However, if these ongoing commodity market pressure trends continue, those savings could total up to nearly $6 billion – almost double the savings.

Offshore wind's economic development and jobs benefits are transformative for Hampton Roads and the Commonwealth, including diverse communities. CVOW could create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs during construction and more than a thousand during operations, while attracting companies to make investments to make Virginia a hub for offshore wind.

As part of its order, the SCC granted approval for approximately 17 miles of new transmission lines and other onshore infrastructure needed to deliver the clean, renewable energy offshore to homes and businesses across Virginia.

In addition to solar, energy storage and nuclear, offshore wind is a key component to diverse energy generation strategy to meet the Commonwealth's clean energy goals and Dominion Energy's own net zero target. Offshore wind complements the company's growing solar portfolio in Virginia, since offshore wind and solar generate peak energy at different times throughout the day and year.

