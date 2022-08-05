Statement from Dr. Jamal Bryant on Recent Federal Charges Related to the Murder of Breonna Taylor

STONECREST, Ga., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today's federal charging of four Louisville police officers in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor is an important step forward for justice in this case specifically and for the cause of justice in our country.

The family of Ms. Taylor, the local community of activists and faith leaders from Louisville and across the country are to be commended for never relenting in their efforts to organize and exert pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland and the US Department of Justice to take a closer look at the facts of this case. Today's developments should serve as a mark of shame for Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Jay Cameron and lays bare that he is not only complicit in exasperating the injustice and chaos wrought upon Ms. Taylor's family and the people of Louisville, but that he is incompetent and incapable of effective leadership in this moment.

Let us continue to march, rally and fight for equity and fairness throughout our country and for leaders who are wholly committed to the pursuit of justice regardless of race, gender, age, zip code or occupation."

Dr. Jamal Bryant is senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located just outside of Atlanta, GA. Throughout the years, Bryant has remained a prominent voice for social justice and has advanced efforts to combat injustice plaguing Black Americans. Bryant, who joined various rallies in Louisville, KY to protest the murder of Breonna Taylor, has also remained an unrelenting advocate to condemn police brutality, the senseless killing of Black Americans and other critical social justice and civil rights issues.

