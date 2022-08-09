CompTIA Member Communities and Councils Donate $240,000 to Technology-Focused Charity Programs in 2022

Annual philanthropic program benefits groups from around the world
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, today announced that its member communities and councils selected 16 technology-related charities in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States to give $240,000 in donations this year. WonderKey Collective received the largest total donation of $70,000.
As part of CompTIA Giving, contributions made by CompTIA's member communities and councils support local communities and improve education, access to resources and career options for individuals in need. CompTIA Giving designates $10,000 for each of CompTIA's communities and councils to give to their chosen charities each year. Each community and council can give the full $10,000 to one charity or split it among two charities.
"CompTIA and our member communities and councils are committed to building a stronger and more diverse technology industry," said M.J Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "This year's group of charities is a perfect example of how people are using technology to solve all sorts of challenges and support the dreams and capabilities of the people across the globe. I am honored to be part of an association that believes in giving back and proud to support these wonderful organizations."
The following charities have been selected by CompTIA's member communities and councils for donations this year:
- Ability Technology aims to increase the independence and productive potential of people with a disability by using computer and related technology.
- Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships to young, underserved women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
- Centrepoint provides housing and support for young people in the UK and aspires to end youth homelessness.
- Close the Gap aims to bridge the digital divide by offering high-quality, pre-owned computers donated by European and international companies to educational, medical and social projects in developing and emerging countries.
- Digitunity aims to eliminate the technology gap, through and with a network of stakeholders and solutions, so that everyone can thrive in a digitally connected society.
- Federation of Galaxy Explorers inspires youth in the fields of science and engineering by providing afterschool "mission team" meetings where students participate in hands-on lessons that support the National Science Education Standards.
- Foster Care to Success works with college-bound foster youth, helping them navigate the tricky waters of academia, understand the importance of personal fiscal responsibility, determine achievable career goals, and create networks of friendship and support.
- Future Possibilities for Kids focuses on building leaders through unique leadership programs, coaching children to believe in themselves and lead community change.
- Hire Heroes USA provides free, expert career coaching and job sourcing to transitioning U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses.
- iMentor builds mentoring relationships that empower first-generation students to graduate high school, succeed in college, and achieve their ambitions.
- Kids Help Phone Canada is a counseling center for Canadian kids which promises to listen without judgment 24/7.
- OMGTech! aims to open up the world of future tech to every Kiwi kid through award winning workshops and initiatives.
- Share Your Soles provides gently worn/new shoes to those in greatest need around the world.
- Starlight Children's Foundation aims to bring the very best in technology, play, and other fun experiences to distract and entertain pediatric patients.
- Women in Aerospace is dedicated to expanding women's opportunities for leadership and increasing their visibility in the aerospace community through networking and policy events that highlight issues relevant to the aerospace industry.
- WonderKey Collective exists to narrow the digital divide by providing hardware, internet access, and essentials for foster, emancipated, and homeless youth throughout the United States.
CompTIA divides its philanthropic efforts along three main lines: 1) CompTIA Giving, which gives money and staff time to tech-related charities; 2) CompTIA Tech Career Academy, which provides grants to low-income individuals and those who are underrepresented in tech roles; and 3) CompTIA Spark, which researches and develops workforce development and tech education programs to build new pathways to IT careers.
More information about CompTIA's member communities and councils and their activities can be found on the website.
Charities that would like to be considered for future gifts should send their information to Emily Gaines, egaines@comptia.org.
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/
Media Contact
Roger Hughlett
rhughlett@comptia.org
+1 202-503-3644
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE CompTIA