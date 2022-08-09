Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley and Cenex® Reward Cares for Cancer With $25,000 Hometown Pride Grant

HANKINSON, N.D., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley and Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS, have selected Cares for Cancer as the recipient of a $25,000 grant. Cares for Cancer was nominated by Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley for the organization's dedication to supporting local community members battling cancer and the families caring for them.

Cares for Cancer, based in Hankinson, N.D., supports local community members battling chronic disease. (PRNewswire)

"Cancer is a devastating disease that can take over a person's entire life," says Keith Muehler, petroleum manager of Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley. "We are extremely grateful to work with Cenex to support organizations like Cares for Cancer."

Founded in 2006, Cares for Cancer's mission is to make a difference within the community by helping those who have been diagnosed with a detrimental illness and who need additional financial support to meet their medical and transport needs. Initially, the organization began as a small group of 10 members who volunteered with a local hospice center. Cares for Cancer has since evolved into a team of 28 dedicated community volunteers and a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to making a substantial local impact.

Funded solely from surrounding communities, businesses and individuals, Cares for Cancer awards ten $500 grants each month to help alleviate the burdens community members or their families may be experiencing as they battle their illness. The Cenex Hometown Pride 2.0 grant will be used to award an additional 50 $500 grants to community members.

"We are overjoyed to know that we are able to make even more of an impact within Hankinson, N.D., and the surrounding communities, thanks to Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley and Cenex," says Tara Steffens, committee co-chair of Cares for Cancer. "Helping just one additional family would be wonderful, but to award 50 more people with grants means more to us than words can express."

By the end of 2022, local organizations across the Cenex footprint will have received over $400,000 in Hometown Pride grants since the program first began in 2019. Whether it be a nonprofit organization, initiative, community service or tradition, Cenex works to fuel the community aspects driving positive change for their hometowns today and for generations to come.

"We take pride in fostering connections with local communities," says Sarah Haugen, marketing communications director at CHS. "Through our Hometown Pride grant initiative, we are able to partner with our network of Cenex branded dealers to directly support the local organizations and commend the work they do for their community."

