Launched to immediate global acclaim via Livestream: Absen's pioneering KLCOB Micro LED product series

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on August 4, 2022, Absen launched its latest breakthrough product series, Micro LED KLCOB, in a livestream event viewed by over 300 stakeholders across the world. The event, hosted by Absen's European Brand and Marketing Director, Jessica Golding, gave Ruben Rengel, Absen's Vice President for Global Business Development, the platform to deliver his insights into the future of LED, before Darren Banks, Absen's Industry Development Director of Corporate, guided viewers through the breakthrough details of Absen's latest product series: the KLCOB.

The New Era of Micro LED

Jessica Golding explained that advancements in LED technology over recent years and the acceleration in 5G + 8K technology, have ushered in the Era of Micro LED, once considered the future of displays. Actively developing IMD and COB technologies since 2016, Absen's depth of knowledge honed through two generations of Micro LED products launched to global success by 2021, paves the way for the groundbreaking KLCOB series.

New trends in display

Presenting insights into the future trend of Micro LED display products, Ruben Rengel predicted accelerated replacement of traditional technology, as well as a 34.2% compound growth rate in market size over the next four years. Absen anticipates an expansion in channels of distribution by 2023 due to COB/MIP dual line technology, large-scale all-in-one screen sizes and pixel pitch reduction to 0.5mm.

To Absen's value added partners who play a vital role in Absen's go to market strategy, Ruben promised, "As the global leading LED product and service provider, we have spared no effort in product innovation."

The product Launch

Darren Banks, Absen's Industry Development Director of Corporate, took up the mantle to deliver the detail of the product innovation with the product launch itself.

A New Era of Image Quality

The key to Absen's new KLCOB display, which combines extraordinary deep blacks with brilliant image, strong against impact – as well dust and moisture resistant – and maintaining cool for longer viewing periods, is Absen's flip chip technology.

The technology offers lower power consumption at the same brightness, high contrast and high brightness uninterrupted by shadows or other obstacles, for a display with triple contrast and a screen four times stronger than traditional LED, 40% more power efficient with reliability doubled. A screen radiant and robust for business settings such as conference room, lobby, TV studio and beyond.

KLCOB's black surface coating brings amazing black consistency improving the visual performance to an unprecedented level for greater viewer immersion but without the glare and reflection. The non-glare surface light source brings a softer and more uniform light to relieve the eye fatigue experienced when watching the screen for a long time.

Absen's image optimization enhances visuals

The KLCOB integrates multiple Absen image optimization technologies for realistic and incredible images enhanced in clarity and visibility: HDR 10, stunning 15000:1 contrast with 600Nits maximum brightness, 1.07 billion colours and cinema level color gamut at DCI-P3. An ultra-high refresh rate of 120Hz and 22-bit greyscale transitions, combine with 3840Hz operation for perfect low moiré in-camera performance suitable for TV studios and lecture halls.

Super strong and stays cool for breathtaking immersion

Full flip chip COB technology and Absen's HBB common cathode technologies keep the KLCOB cool for stunning visuals without the heat. The investment into the strength of KLCOB assures a collision and oxidization proof panel whilst supporting its breathtaking proportions. The KLCOB Ultra High Definition screen is available at a staggering size of 433". The cabinet adopts a 16:9 display ratio which can be easily spliced into 2K, 4K or 8K screens for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Absen Green

Yet this mighty display treads lightly through the world, easy on our eyes in every sense and easy on the earth's resources. It's full energy saving potential is achieved through a combination of four technological innovations, which reduce energy consumption by forty percent compared to traditional screens under the same conditions. KLCOB practices the "Absen Green" concept.

"Absen will promote the innovation and development of the technology and products," concluded Jessica, "and together with global partners, accelerate the widespread application of Micro LED display."

