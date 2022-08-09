TekSynap Awarded a Potential $87M Defense Logistics Agency J6 Enterprise Service Delivery II Task Order

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TekSynap has secured the award for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Service Delivery (ESD) II task order. The contract, awarded under DLA J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS), has a base year worth $24.6 million; two one-year options, if all exercised, would bring the total value of this effort to a potential $87 million.

TekSynap's customer-centric team will support DLA's customers at 160 site locations around the world. The TekSynap ESD II team will provide IT services and solutions focused on enterprise desktop support for both Tier 2 and Tier 2.5, local network administration and management, database systems and cybersecurity engineering support, active directory support and application delivery functions.

DLA provides mission-critical, global supply chain support to the warfighter, federal agencies and its allied partners. TekSynap will support DLA's mission by providing a full range of IT services, technical and management expertise that support applications, software, hardware, infrastructure and integrated desktop customer service solutions, across the DLA IT enterprise. The ESD II task order will also facilitate DLA's audit readiness and audit sustainability lines-of-effort by providing end-to-end IT hardware and software asset infrastructure management and accountability. This award represents the 59th task order TekSynap has won under the DLA JETS program since its inception in 2017 and we currently support 22 active task order on JETS, ranging from enterprise IT support services to cloud services within DLA.

About TekSynap

TekSynap is a full spectrum systems integrator. We deploy industry-leading solutions that provide effective computing and communication environments. We supply IT professionals with management experience and technical expertise, to ensure that projects and programs are completed on time and within your budget. At TekSynap, an ethic of hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm cultivates a can-do atmosphere where any goal can be achieved.

