Treat Your Tastebuds This Fall to Limited-Edition Wafers from Voortman Cookies

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voortman®, the No. 1 crème wafer brand in the United States*, is gearing up for autumn with the launch of two fall-inspired wafers – Pumpkin Spice and S'mores Flavored Wafers. The signature seasonal wafers are rolling out across the United States and will be available in stores for a limited time only.

"Consumers are ready to indulge in their favorite fall flavors as summer nears its end," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies Limited. "With classic favorites like pumpkin spice and s'mores being hallmarks of the season, snacking enthusiasts can embrace the fall season and feel good about eating their favorite flavors in delicious crème wafers."

Baked with real pumpkin or real cocoa, these limited-edition wafers are made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors and have a light, crispy texture and creamy filling – just like the everyday Voortman wafers. The wafer varieties come in a 10.6-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.79.

To find a retailer near you, visit the store locator at Voortman.com/where-to-buy.

The Voortman® lineup features more than 80 varieties of sugar-free and mainline cookies and wafers. Since its founding in 1951 in Ontario, Canada, Voortman Cookies Limited has had an uncompromising focus on quality and delicious ingredients in all its products and never uses artificial colors, artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or trans-fat in any cookies. For more information about Voortman Bakery, please visit voortman.com. Follow Voortman on Facebook @Voortman_Cookies and on Instagram @Voortman_Cookies.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

*Based on independent retail sales data.

