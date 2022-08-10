Deere to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings call on Friday, August 19, beginning at 9:00 a.m. central time. During the call, the company's financial and operating performance will be discussed with analysts, investors and other members of the financial community.

The earnings call can be accessed at www.JohnDeere.com/earnings. The recorded call will be available on the Deere website for a period of time afterward. The Deere earnings release, other financial information and earnings call presentation can be accessed at the link above.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

