Recbio announces Phase III Clinical Trial Progress Of Recombinant HPV 9-Valent Vaccine

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (the"Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock code: 02179.HK) is pleased to announce that, the Company has recently completed the subject enrollment and first dose vaccination in respect of immuno-bridging study of its recombinant HPV 9-valent vaccine, REC603, in younger-age groups and the study to compare the immunogenicity between REC603 and Gardasil® 9. At the same time, follow-up on the subjects of REC603's efficacy trial is being conducted in accordance with the clinical protocol.

The phase III clinical trial of REC603 in China consists of three parts, i.e. the efficacy trial, the immuno-bridging trial in younger-age groups, and the immunogenicity comparative trial with Gardasil® 9, with a multi-center, randomized, blinded and parallel controlled design and with a total size of 16,050 subjects:

Efficacy trial: To evaluate the protective efficacy of the vaccines in healthy female subjects aged 18 to 45 against high-risk HPV infection-related high-grade cervical, vulvar, vaginal high-grade intraepithelial neoplasia and above lesions.

Immuno-bridging trial in younger-age groups: To evaluate the non-inferiority of serum virus neutralizing antibodies in healthy female subjects aged 9 to 17 as compared with healthy female subjects aged 18 to 45 at one month after full-course vaccination with the experimental vaccines.

Immunogenicity comparative trial with Gardasil® 9: To evaluate the non-inferiority of serum virus neutralizing antibodies in healthy female subjects aged 16 to 26 as compared with Gardasil® 9 at one month after full-course vaccination with the experimental vaccines.

HPV 9-valent vaccines can prevent approximately 90% of cervical cancers and 90% of anal and genital warts, and is widely regarded as the most effective vaccine against HPV infections. At present, no domestic HPV 9-valent vaccine has been approved for sale in China. Completed Phase I clinical data of REC603 shows that it is safe and well tolerated with favorable immunogenicity profile. REC603 adopts H. polymorpha expression system to achieve high-yield and stable expression of HPV virus-like particles and to make the Company's vaccine candidate more suitable for commercial production. With well-defined critical process parameters and control strategies, manufacturing of REC603 can be easily scaled-up to meet the market demand domestically and globally.

About Recbio

Founded in 2012, Recbio is an innovative vaccine company. With the vision of "Become the Leader of Innovative Vaccine in the Future," Recbio takes "Protect Human Health with Best-in-Class Vaccines" as its mission. It has established three major cutting-edge technology platforms including novel adjuvants platform, protein engineering platform, immunological evaluation platform and mRNA vaccine platform. Recbio has a high-value vaccine portfolio consisted of HPV vaccine candidates, COVID-19 vaccine candidates, shingles vaccine candidates, influenza vaccine candidates, adults TB vaccine candidates etc. The core management team has more than 20 years of experience in the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines. For more information, please visit https://www.recbio.cn/.

SOURCE: Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

