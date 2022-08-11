Association of State and Territorial Health Officials Statement on New CDC COVID-19 Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) Chief Medical Officer Marcus Plescia, MD, MPH, issued the following statement today after the release of new CDC guidance for battling COVID-19:

ASTHO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Association of State and Territ) (PRNewswire)

"ASTHO supports CDC's new COVID-19 guidance which streamlines the way people should respond to exposure, positive testing, and general risk assessment. The guidance offers clear direction on what to do if your child is exposed at school. We have been dealing with COVID-19 for two and a half years and have the knowledge and tools to better manage it moving forward. As we know, staying up to date on vaccinations is the best strategy to avoid contracting a serious case of COVID-19.

In April, ASTHO unveiled a detailed plan for Sustained Management of COVID-19: Considerations for State and Territorial Health Agencies which provides actionable, evidence-based considerations for state and territorial public health agencies to use as COVID-19 continues to evolve. These actions continue to be relevant as they focus on preparing for future surges, strengthening the public health infrastructure, and protecting high-risk groups."

View CDC's new guidance here.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association of State and Territorial Health Officials