bp expands ampm convenience brand to US East Coast

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bp opened its first ampm convenience store in New York City, expanding the seventh largest c-store chain from its West Coast roots. The store, located at 824 Allerton Avenue in the Bronx, is the first opening for the convenience brand on the East Coast.

The store will feature bp branding throughout the fuel experience and ampm's food menu, including a hot deli and grocery with fresh fruit and extensive dry goods. The entire customer-centric experience is modeled after Thorntons, the renowned Kentucky-based fuel and convenience retailer that bp took full ownership of in 2021.

"As bp transitions toward becoming a net zero company, convenience will play a huge role in delivering our integrated strategy. The experience customers feel at our retail sites will be key to attracting them in and ensuring they return. Because New Yorkers are always on the go, the Empire State is a perfect fit for this expansion," said Dave Lawler, chairman and president bp America.

"This store sets the stage for us to maximize the large bp footprint along the East Coast," said Greg Franks, senior vice president mobility and convenience, Americas. "We know that residents of The Big Apple will love the craveable food, snacks and drinks that make ampm the destination of Too Much Good Stuff. We also know our dealers will be excited to share the ampm brand with their consumers in the future."

The expansion advances bp's convenience and mobility strategy, which aims to nearly double global earnings from about $5 billion in 2019 to $9-10 billion by 2030 and deliver 15-20% returns. This strategy is supported by a commitment to putting the customer at the heart of what we do. bp aims to increase the number of strategic convenience sites in its global network from around 2,000 today to more than 3,000 by 2030.

The first ampm store opened in Southern California in 1978. Today, there are over 1,000 stores throughout the West Coast, serving more than 3,500 different products.

bp's portfolio of brands in the US services more than three million consumers daily across 35 states.

bp's mobility and convenience brands in the US currently include bp, Amoco, ampm and Thorntons.

bp marked its re-entry into company-owned, company operated retail story when it took full ownership of Thorntons in 2021.

Thorntons includes more than 200 owned and operated locations across six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.

bp has different retail models across the US, ranging from company-owned retail stores, strategic partnerships, brand licensing, wholesale, business-to-business, dealer-owned, and franchise-owned.

About bp: bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

