Drone show by Utah's Open Sky Productions set for Sandy City Balloon Festival

Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, created a custom drone show with more than one hundred drones for the Sandy City Balloon Festival, a free, public event on Saturday, August 13 at 9:45 p.m.

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Productions has created one of its remarkable drone shows for the Sandy City Balloon Festival, including more than one hundred drones lighting up the sky for 11 minutes at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday August 13, 2022 at the City Promenade in Sandy.

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions. (PRNewswire)

Open Sky Productions is the first drone show company in Utah and has created custom drone shows in multiple countries and several U.S. states. Utah local Jesse Stone was inspired when he saw the drone show during the Olympic opening ceremony at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics and wanted to bring the experience to Utahns.

"I saw the ski hill and all of a sudden, lights started to appear and take shape in the form of a snowboarder, a dove and the Olympic rings. At first, it seemed too incredible to be real-life. I didn't know what to think. When they announced it was synchronized drones, I couldn't believe it. Until that point, the technology I had seen was just one drone flying around," Stone said. "It's exciting to think that this is available to the general public now. It's stunning technology."

Open Sky has created epic drone shows set to music, in place of fireworks and for private birthday parties for clients who want a showstopper event to impress their guests. Drone shows are safer than fireworks in areas with high wildfire risk, and just as spectacular, as hundreds of drones fly in sync with each other.

Many of the drone shows Open Sky Production creates are for private events, and the team at Open Sky is excited to showcase one of their productions locally at this free, public event.

About Open Sky Productions

