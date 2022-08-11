Eton Solutions Names Rajendra Pai of Navis Capital Partners to Its Board of Directors

Board Appointment Follows $38 US Million Funding Round Led by Navis

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Solutions , developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® technology platform for the family office of the future, today announced the appointment of Rajendra Pai, partner at Navis Capital Partners, to its board of directors. Navis, an Asian-based private equity firm, recently led a $38 million Series C funding round in Eton solutions.

Pai has extensive investment and portfolio management experience, both in Asia and the US, across industry sectors such as technology, food, consumer, infrastructure, financial services, logistics, and healthcare. Before joining Navis, Pai served as CEO & Managing Director of New Hope Investment Holding, setting up the group's Asia investment office. Previously he was Head of Strategic Investments for ITOCHU Corporation, where he was tasked with developing and deploying the company's investment strategy in Southeast Asia, West Asia, and cross-border China.

Eton Solutions, a leading software and services company dedicated to solving the complex challenges of family offices and managing the wealth of ultra-high-net-worth families, recently established an international office in Singapore, the fast-growing epicenter of the family office industry in Asia. Over 400 family offices, large and small, have been established in Singapore in the past five years. Eton Solutions plans to expand its global presence by leveraging the market momentum in Singapore and continue to build upon its current roster of international clients.

"Rajendra's deep knowledge of global markets, particularly Asia, and his expertise in nurturing high-growth businesses will be invaluable to Eton as we continue to enhance the AtlasFive® platform while expanding our business globally to meet the needs of single and multi-family offices, their clients, and institutions where the AtlasFive platform can be used as a white-labeled engine to drive their growth," said Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions. "We're thrilled to have Rajendra on our board."

Eton Solutions plans to leverage Navis's international experience to further develop the AtlasFive® platform for its international clients. Previously this year, Eton Solutions launched its next-generation Client Portal and Mobile Application, giving family members unparalleled insight into their true net worth and financial activities in near real-time. Eton Solutions has also launched a standard "out-of-the-box" configuration of AtlasFive®, which boasts impressive functionality and a seamless 90-day implementation time from the signing of the contract to business as usual. Eton Solutions started rolling this out to clients earlier this year.

An ERP system for family offices, AtlasFive®, was purpose-built to deliver unmatched process efficiency, data accuracy, and risk reduction for ultra-high-net-worth family wealth management. It is the only truly integrated, all-in-one technology platform that seamlessly connects all data, services, and stakeholders within single and multi-family offices, eliminating the need for disconnected point solutions, repetitive data entry, and spreadsheets to reconcile, consolidate, and aggregate data. Family office clients now have easy, secure, and privacy-protected mobile access, visibility, and approvals of family office activities and information, including day-to-day net worth information via the AtlasFive® client portal and mobile app.

About Eton Solutions

Eton Solutions is a software and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing ultra-high-net-worth families. Created by family office leaders, Eton Solutions' flagship product is AtlasFive®, an integrated platform with over $425 billion in assets under administration that holistically aggregates and manages all your office's data, reporting, and workflow processes. With one source of truth, Eton Solutions leads family offices into the future by maximizing efficiency and minimizing errors and risk. To learn more about Eton Solutions and to request a demo of AtlasFive®, please visit https://eton-solutions.com/.

