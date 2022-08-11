MAKE YOUR MARK: GENESIS ANNOUNCES FASHION PARTNERSHIPS IN NEW YORK CITY

Genesis announces new "Make Your Mark" campaign, inspired by G90

2023 G90 U.S. customer deliveries begin today, with the first customer taking delivery at exclusive Genesis House event

Genesis announces partnerships with Vogue to bring New York Fashion Week content to consumers online

Genesis announces upcoming collaborations with New York City -based fashion label MONSE

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced a series of partnerships at an exclusive, invitation-only event held at Genesis House, the brand's distinctly Korean oasis in the heart of New York City. The event was a celebration of the design and craftsmanship of the brand's new flagship sedan, the 2023 G90, which began customer deliveries on the same day. The very-first 2023 G90 U.S. customer took delivery of their vehicle at the event and were presented the keys by Genesis Motor North America Chief Operating Officer, Claudia Marquez, and Michael Ianelli, president of Genesis of Brooklyn.

"We are pleased to begin delivering our new flagship G90 sedan to customers in the United States," said Marquez. "This event celebrates the bold designs of Genesis and our uncompromising commitment to deliver the latest technologies paired with a seamless purchase and ownership experience for our customers."

With the 2023 G90, Genesis is aiming to disrupt the luxury sedan market with a bold new campaign to introduce customers to the brand. The campaign theme is "Make Your Mark" and aims to target luxury disruptors. These individuals appreciate the finer things on their own terms, setting their own trends and making their mark on the world. The campaign will focus on fashion and design as passion points for the brand and its customers.

"Tonight is a recognition of those who are making their mark in the world, blazing new trails and setting new trends through their passion and vision," said Wendy Orthman, executive director of marketing at Genesis Motor America. "Tonight, we celebrate the inspirations and intersections of our passion for mobility design with the worlds of fashion."

Genesis kickstarted the campaign with a full-page takeover of its U.S. Instagram page, featuring the 2023 G90 and campaign visuals. The brand also announced a partnership with Vogue, one of the world's leading voices on fashion and a significant trendsetter. Genesis will be featured in the highly anticipated September and October editions of the magazine with significant ad placements, in addition to various digital, social media, and podcast sponsorships.

Additionally, Genesis announced a partnership with MONSE, a New York City-based fashion label founded in 2015 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. It is a line for modern women who seek to stand out from the crowd. MONSE and Genesis will partner to highlight unique perspectives on design through multiple collaborations. Genesis will continue to provide additional details on the partnership throughout the coming months.

U.S. customer deliveries of the 2023 G90 begin today. Customers may visit www.genesis.com or their local Genesis retailer for more information.

