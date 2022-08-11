Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2022 and posted full year financial results for the fourth quarter on Intralinks.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 12.3% to $1.72B from $1.53B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed increased 2.6% to 2,803 from 2,731 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders decreased 26.2% to 2,031 homes from 2,753 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog increased 1.0% to 7,825 units from 7,750 units in the prior year quarter

Full Year May 31, 2022 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 3.6% to $4.61B from $4.45B in the prior year

Homes closed decreased 6.1% to 7,723 from 8,221 in the prior year

Net sales orders decreased 18.6% to 7,795 homes from 9,579 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:



Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its fourth-quarter financial results live on August 16, 2022, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact bondholders@mattamycorp.com

About Mattamy Homes



Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

