Brand Experience Innovator ASTOUND Group Hires Industry Veteran Jay Verna

ASTOUND, a next generation leader in brand experiences and architectural fabrication, announces Jay Verna will head client services and business development

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ASTOUND Group is pleased to announce that Jay Verna has joined ASTOUND as Head of Client Experience. In this role, Verna will lead the client services and business development organizations. As a key member of the executive management team, he will shape long term account growth and client development strategies and identify immediate opportunities within existing accounts.

With 20+ years of global marketing expertise building brands, driving growth and leading people across diverse channels, Verna's breadth of agency experience has spanned across sponsorship, experiential, promotion, retail and content development for brands, including Diageo, Nike, PepsiCo, Google, Toyota, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Pfizer and more. Most recently, Verna led global client partnerships at Dentsu International and MKTG.

"Jay is joining ASTOUND to enhance our strategic approach to client relationship management, while overseeing the client services and business development organization. His deep marketing background, agency leadership experience and commitment to client service make him an outstanding addition to our team," said Dale Morgan, CEO of ASTOUND.

"I am inspired by the opportunity to write the future of boundless experiences and multi-dimensional environments—propelled by strategic insights and big ideas and brought to life with thoughtful design, expert craftsmanship and amazing technology," noted Verna.

ASTOUND has spent over two decades producing brand experiences and delivering impactful results for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Google, adidas, Tiffany, Nike, Microsoft, Amazon, Las Vegas Raiders, Polygon, Stryker and more.

Dedicated to partnership, ASTOUND crafts immersive experiences that build brands and drive business results. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates strategy, creative, graphic and environmental design, digital, production, fabrication, and architectural services for temporary or permanent experiences. For over twenty years, ASTOUND has been connecting Fortune 500 brands to their audiences by delivering digitally integrated, human-centered experiences that build brand love. We have offices in Las Vegas, Toronto, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Portland with state-of-the-art production facilities on both coasts.

