Greg Papazian Promoted to Chief Investor Relations Officer and Director of Sales

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a nationally recognized private equity real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce that Greg Papazian has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Investor Relations Officer and Director of Sales. In these capacities, Mr. Papazian will direct all institutional and retail equity offerings, lead the sales team at Brookwood Securities Partners, LLC, Brookwood's wholly owned broker-dealer and direct Brookwood's investor relations department.

Founded in 1993, Brookwood specializes in acquiring and managing value-add commercial real estate and other real estate-related operating businesses. Since its inception. Brookwood has invested over $1.7 billion of equity to acquire and manage a portfolio of 202 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and more than 460 gas stations with convenience stores, collectively representing a total capitalization of over $4.2 billion. Brookwood's portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries throughout the United States.

The Brookwood Securities sales team is headquartered on the North Shore of Boston and has affiliated offices in Pittsburgh, PA, and Fairfax, VA. It serves as the primary point of contact for all of Brookwood's investors. "Greg has been with us since the very beginning and has proven himself to be a loyal and dedicated member of the firm's senior management team and an integral part of Brookwood's growth and success," said Tom Trkla, Brookwood's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Greg is well respected by his partners, colleagues, and clients for his outstanding investor service, fundraising success, integrity, and depth of experience. For over 29 years, he has been and remains a tremendous asset for our firm. I am honored to present Greg with this well-deserved promotion, and it is a great personal pleasure to publicly recognize his loyalty, hard work, and tremendous successes."

"Over the course of his significant tenure at Brookwood, Greg has been intimately involved with the review and evaluation of our investments," said Kurt Zernich, Senior Advisor to Brookwood. "The conscientious, transparent, and efficient manner with which he has developed and maintained Brookwood's relationships with our clients, prove that this a well-earned and deserved promotion."

Mr. Papazian is a Partner of Brookwood and, prior to his promotion, was a Managing Director and Director of Retail Sales for Brookwood Securities. Mr. Papazian also serves as a member of Brookwood's Executive and Investment Committees. Prior to joining Brookwood Securities, Mr. Papazian was employed by Winthrop Securities Co., Inc. ("Winthrop Securities"). Before joining Winthrop Securities, he was a regional manager for a division of Allied-Signal, Inc. Mr. Papazian is a licensed real estate broker in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and has extensive experience in commercial real estate sales and leasing. Mr. Papazian holds Series 7, Series 22, Series 24, and Series 63 FINRA licenses.

Mr. Papazian is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In 2018, he completed the Oxford Strategic Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School.



