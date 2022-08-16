Motion Recruitment Debuts at #15 on SIA's 2022 Largest IT Staffing Firms List

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has released their list of 2022's Largest IT Staffing Firms, ranking Motion Recruitment #15 on the competitive list of IT staffing companies. This is Motion's debut on the list, propelled by its continued success and notable addition of industry leading IT Staffing & Consulting provider MATRIX Resources in 2021.

"We're excited to be ranked in the Top 15 of Largest IT Staffing firms. What really makes this special is the drive and teamwork that has been behind our incredible collective growth across both Motion and MATRIX," said Matt Milano, President of Motion Recruitment. "We have officially arrived with this industry recognition by SIA and will continue to evolve and innovate as an industry leader to serve our customers and communities."

SIA reported that IT temporary staffing was the largest revenue segment at 38% of the total staffing companies listed.

"While some industries experienced disruptions in 2021, this staffing industry instead flourished in an environment of record demand," said Timothy Landhuis, VP of Research at SIA. "We salute the hard work and resourcefulness of the staffing firms that appear on this year's list, that were able to deliver at record scale, and that altogether generated an extraordinary $135 billion in staffing revenue."

While this is Motion Recruitment's first time on SIA's Largest Staffing Firms list, the company has been a leader in tech specialty recruiting for more than three decades and received a number of industry awards, most recently winning Agile One's Innovator Award for Supplier Excellence in 2022.

About Motion Recruitment:

Motion Recruitment offers IT Staffing & Consulting solutions across North America and also hosts 'Tech in Motion' a networking event and award series connecting tech enthusiasts to meet, learn, and innovate. Motion's highly specialized tech placement teams offer unparalleled consultation to clients and candidates in Cybersecurity, DataOp, Software Engineering, Web and Mobile Development, Cloud Engineering, Network Infrastructure & DevOps, Product & UX, and Functional/Project Management. Learn more at motionrecruitment.com.

About MATRIX Resources:

Established in 1983, MATRIX provides IT Staffing & Professional Solutions across North America for Contracting and Direct Hire to include Telecom managed services and Agile & DevSecOps consulting services.

View original content:

SOURCE Motion Recruitment